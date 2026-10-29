LA SCALA DI SETA and I DUE TIMIDI Come to Juilliard Opera

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Juilliard Opera will present a double bill of Gioachino Rossini’s La scala di seta and Nino Rota’s I due timidi on November 14, 17, and 19 in Juilliard’s Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

Directed by Juilliard faculty member John Matsumoto Giampetro, the production sets Rossini’s farsa comica in present-day Italy and Rota’s commedia lirica in post-war Italy. Swiss conductor Patrick Furrer, a member of the Metropolitan Opera's music staff, leads the Juilliard Orchestra. The production features students from Juilliard's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts. Both operas are sung in Italian with English supertitles.

“These two one-act operas explore different aspects of romantic love: Rossini’s La scala di seta is frothy and farcical while Nino Rota’s I due timidi is poignant and melancholy,” said Brian Zeger, artistic director of Juilliard Vocal Arts. “I due timidi is a rarity for New York audiences with tuneful, Romantic music for the lovers and characterful comic writing for the Felliniesque townspeople. As the composer for most of Fellini’s films as well as The Godfather series, Rota’s exceptional ability to create mood flavors every bar of the score.”

Director John Matsumoto Giampetro said, “The headline for both operas is ‘Love! It’s a risk!’ Physically and emotionally. Our production explores this theme in addition to the interplay between private and public spaces.”

Rossini’s La scala di seta

Composed early in Giaochino Rossini’s illustrious career, La scala di seta (“The Silken Ladder”) is a comic tale of secret marriage, romantic scheming, and misunderstandings. With a libretto by Maria Foppa, the opera follows Giulia, who must conceal her marriage to Dorvil from her teacher and guardian, Dormont, who intends for her to marry determined suitor Blansac. Giulia uses a silk ladder lowered from her bedroom window to meet her husband while planning to turn Blansac’s affections toward her cousin. The ensuing mix-ups set the stage for physical comedy while showcasing the performers’ vocal dexterity. Since its 1812 premiere at the Teatro San Moisè in Venice, the opera's overture has become a mainstay of concert repertoire.

Nino Rota’s I due timidi

Nino Rota composed I due timidi ("The Two Timid Ones") in 1950 as a one-act radio opera, with a libretto by screenwriter and actress Suso Cecchi d’Amico. When Raimondo and Mariuccia lock eyes across a courtyard, their shyness stifles them from expressing their sudden love. A brush with fate shocks them both into confessing their true feelings, but delirium leads each to confess their love to the wrong person. The hilarious, mirrored tale of thwarted love unfolds with an ensemble cast. Rota’s gift for creating distinctive musical atmospheres is also evident in his celebrated film scores, including those for Federico Fellini, Luchino Visconti, Franco Zeffirelli, and Francis Ford Coppola. His score for Coppola’s The Godfather Part II (1974) earned him the Academy Award for best original score.

Although they were composed more than a century apart, the two operas share a fascination with the comic complications of romantic love. Scenic design by Krit Robinson, lighting design by Kate Ashton, and costume design by Audrey Nauman create distinct yet connected worlds, from Giulia’s apartment to the courtyard separating Raimondo and Mariuccia. The creative team also includes Marcus Directing Fellow Emma Grimsley and current Juilliard Drama student Derek Dubrae Jackson as assistant directors and Juilliard alum Ricardo Ferro (MM ’24, composition; MM ’26, orchestral conducting) as assistant conductor.

Performances, featuring students from all Juilliard Vocal Arts degree programs, take place on Saturday, November 14 at 2pm, and Tuesday, November 17 and Thursday, November 19, both at 7:30pm. The November 19 performance will be livestreamed and available to view at juilliard.edu/calendar via Juilliard LIVE, Juilliard’s free digital platform, which provides access to performance livestreams and programming from across the Music, Dance, Drama, and Preparatory divisions.

Tickets are $50 ($25 for members) and are available at juilliard.edu or the Juilliard box office.

Please refer to juilliard.edu/calendar for the most up-to-date livestream schedule and performance details.

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