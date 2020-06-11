Kirill Petrenko and Jonas Kaufmann Will Lead Final Monday Concert For Bayerische Staatsoper

To conclude the Monday Concert series on 29 June, General Music Director Kirill Petrenko will conduct the Orchestra Academy and the Bayerisches Staatsorchester with music by Arnold Schönberg, Igor Stravinsky, Gustav Mahler and Richard Strauss. Tenor Jonas Kaufman sings Mahler's Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen.



Starting next Monday, 15 June 2020, the Monday Concerts, which have so far been streamed by almost 400,000 viewers from all over the world, will be open to the public for the first time: for each concert, 50 tickets will be available in the balcony and first tier of the Nationaltheater. The maximum number per customer is one ticket.

The series of Monday Concerts - and thus also the 2019/20 season - ends with an evening under the musical direction of Kirill Petrenko, with the Bayerisches Staatsorchester and its Orchestra Academy and Jonas Kaufmann as soloist. The General Music Director of the Bayerische Staatsoper conducts a programme of four works, which are either arranged for a chamber ensemble or, even as an adaptation of older pieces and styles, written specifically for a chamber orchestra.



Arnold Schönberg's Chamber Symphony is - in the composer's own words - a turning point in his creative work and at the same time a highlight of his first stylistic period; it will be performed by the Orchestra Academy of the Bayerisches Staatsorchester. In his neo-classical Pulcinella Ballet, Igor Stravinsky puts on the mask of the commedia dell'arte, which he sometimes laps mischievously with sharpened sounds; Schönberg has condensed the orchestration of Gustav Mahler's Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen for a performance with chamber ensemble; and Richard Strauss revives the world of French classical music in his colorful music to Hugo von Hofmannsthal's arrangement of Molière's and Jean-Baptiste Lully's satirical ballet comedy Le bourgeois gentilhomme (The Bourgeois as a Nobleman), quoting not only the music of Lully but also composers of other eras, including Richard Wagner and, last but not least, himself. The complete programme can also be found at www.staatsoper.de/13-montagskonzert.



The advance sale of the 50 seats starts on Friday, 26 June at 10.00 am exclusively via www.staatsoper.de. The concert can also be experienced live on STAATSOPER.TV from 7.30 pm and will be available as video-on-demand for 30 days from 2 July, 12 pm (CEST).

