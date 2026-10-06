IPHIGÉNIE EN TAURIDE to Make ENO Premiere Directed by Lyndsey Turner

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This autumn, a new production of Iphigénie en Tauride will make its English National Opera (ENO) premiere at the London Coliseum, running from 6-14 November 2026. Rarely performed but widely regarded as Gluck's greatest work, the opera follows Iphigénie, secretly saved from sacrifice by the goddess Diana and now serving as her priestess, whose world is upended by the arrival of her tormented brother Oreste. As he seeks release from his persecution, the siblings are drawn towards reconciliation and divine mercy.

Iphigénie en Tauride is directed by the Olivier Award-winning Lyndsey Turner. She returns to ENO following her production of Noye's Fludde in 2019 which went on to win an Olivier Award, and her recent success with the Almeida and West End production of 1536 which was presented with 'characteristic finesse' (The Independent).

The award-winning Orchestra of ENO will be conducted by Baroque specialist David Bates, who makes his ENO debut. Bates has dedicated his internationally acclaimed career to bringing long-forgotten repertoire back to life and has attracted praise for his 'superbly engaging, theatrically thrilling' performances (Gramophone).

At the emotional heart of Iphigénie en Tauride is the relationship between brother and sister, Iphigénie and Oreste. Leading the cast as Iphigénie is mezzo-soprano Christine Rice, following her standout performance in ENO's Olivier Award-winning production of Dead Man Walking (2025) as Sister Helen Prejean. Widely regarded as one of the leading British mezzo-sopranos, she was appointed MBE in the 2023 New Year Honours for services to opera and has performed at many of the world's most renowned opera houses throughout her distinguished career.

Performing the role of her brother, Oreste, is baritone Jacques Imbrailo who also makes a welcome return to ENO following his recent performance as Owen Hart in Dead Man Walking. A former ROH Jette Parker Young Artist, Imbrailo won the Audience Prize at the 2007 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition and has since established himself as one of opera's most sought-after artists.

They will be joined by tenor Nick Pritchard as Pylade, and baritone Morgan Pearse as Thoas. Former Harewood Artist and mezzo-soprano Amy Holyland will perform the role of Second Priestess. The cast is completed by Harewood Artists and sopranos Olivia Rose Tringham and Ava Dodd, who perform the roles of First Priestess and A Greek Woman respectively, and chorus member Robert Winslade Anderson, bass, as Scythian Priest, alongside the Chorus of ENO.

Iphigénie en Tauride will be performed in its original French libretto by Nicolas-François Guillard, with English surtitles. The creative team is completed by Soutra Gilmour as the Set and Costume Designer, and Tim Mitchell as the Lighting Designer.

Iphigénie en Tauride runs at the London Coliseum from 6-14 November 2026 for four performances.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 08 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on London Coliseum Recent Articles Photos: TOSCA in Rehearsal at the English National Opera

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