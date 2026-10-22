Emmy Rossum on PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and Dueting With Dolly Parton

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Emmy Rossum sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss her role in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and recall dueting with Dolly Parton. The conversation gave Rossum room to speak about both experiences, moving between the film production and the moment she sang alongside Parton.

Rossum has used recent appearances on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to speak candidly about different parts of her life and career. In a separate visit, she discussed her family's relationship with Julia Roberts, whom her children call "Aunt Juju," and shared that her 5-year-old daughter is already working on writing her first movie.

During this appearance, Hudson guided Rossum through her memories of performing opposite Parton, letting her describe what it was like to share a duet with her. Rossum also touched on her time with THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, giving the studio audience specific details about that chapter of her work.

Rossum's appearance follows her recent visit to the same program, where she spoke about her family's bond with Julia Roberts and her daughter's early creative pursuits.

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