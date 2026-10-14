Director Philipp Stölzl Makes His Royal Opera Debut With UN BALLO IN MASCHERA

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Director Philipp Stölzl will make his Royal Opera debut with a playfully surreal new production of Verdi's Un ballo in maschera (A Masked Ball), running on the Main Stage 30 November – 18 December 2026.

Stölzl's career spans music video, film and opera, with credits ranging from videos for Madonna and Mick Jagger to productions at Deutsche Oper Berlin, Staatsoper Berlin and Dutch National Opera. As both director and designer, he is joined on the outstanding creative team by Costume Designer Antony McDonald, lighting designer Gerrit Jurda and movement director Sarah Fahie. With ingenious sets, stunning costumes, and visually arresting action, they bring to life Verdi's work which is loosely based on historical events.

Royal Opera Music Director Jakub Hrůša conducts Verdi's richly layered score and an all-star cast, headed up by Charles Castronovo who performs the role of Gustavo III, the love-struck king. As his love interest, Malin Byström performs the role of Amelia and Aleksei Isaev is Count Anckarstroem, Amelia's husband. Katharina Konradi performs the role of Oscar whilst Anita Rachvelishvili and former Jette Parker Artist Kseniia Nikolaieva, returning in the Programme's 25th year, share the role of fortune teller Madame Ulrica Arvidson.

The Royal Opera has a long history of discovering and nurturing the next generation of talent and, as well as Nikolaieva, recent JPA alumni Ossian Huskinson returns to the Main Stage as Count Ribbing and second year Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono performs the role of Minister of Justice. Armand Rabot and Edward Hawkins make their house debuts as Cristiano and Count Horn respectively.

In the lead up to opening night, The Royal Opera will be celebrating the centenary of leading Australian soprano Dame Joan Sutherland's birth with a new portrait bust, commissioned by biographer and friend Dame Norma Major, by celebrated artist Etienne Millner. Millner's subjects have ranged from The Royal Family, including Queen Elizabeth II to sports personalities such as Arsene Wenger. The portrait bust will be displayed prominently in the historic Pit Lobby for all audiences to enjoy whilst soaking up the atmosphere of the building, whether visiting our café, on a tour or coming to a performance.

It will sit alongside portrait busts of other opera and ballet legends such as soprano Maria Callas, bass-baritone Geraint Evans, former Music Directors of The Royal Opera Sir Georg Solti and Sir Colin Davis, Prima Ballerina Assoluta of The Royal Ballet Dame Margot Fonteyn and Founder Choreographer of The Royal Ballet Federick Ashton.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 14 Hrs 41 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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