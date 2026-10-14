Director Philipp Stölzl Makes His Royal Opera Debut With UN BALLO IN MASCHERA
Jakub Hrůša conducts an all-star cast including Charles Castronovo, Malin Byström and Aleksei Isaev in Stölzl's playfully surreal staging.
Director Philipp Stölzl will make his Royal Opera debut with a playfully surreal new production of Verdi's Un ballo in maschera (A Masked Ball), running on the Main Stage 30 November – 18 December 2026.
Stölzl's career spans music video, film and opera, with credits ranging from videos for Madonna and Mick Jagger to productions at Deutsche Oper Berlin, Staatsoper Berlin and Dutch National Opera. As both director and designer, he is joined on the outstanding creative team by Costume Designer Antony McDonald, lighting designer Gerrit Jurda and movement director Sarah Fahie. With ingenious sets, stunning costumes, and visually arresting action, they bring to life Verdi's work which is loosely based on historical events.
Royal Opera Music Director Jakub Hrůša conducts Verdi's richly layered score and an all-star cast, headed up by Charles Castronovo who performs the role of Gustavo III, the love-struck king. As his love interest, Malin Byström performs the role of Amelia and Aleksei Isaev is Count Anckarstroem, Amelia's husband. Katharina Konradi performs the role of Oscar whilst Anita Rachvelishvili and former Jette Parker Artist Kseniia Nikolaieva, returning in the Programme's 25th year, share the role of fortune teller Madame Ulrica Arvidson.
The Royal Opera has a long history of discovering and nurturing the next generation of talent and, as well as Nikolaieva, recent JPA alumni Ossian Huskinson returns to the Main Stage as Count Ribbing and second year Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono performs the role of Minister of Justice. Armand Rabot and Edward Hawkins make their house debuts as Cristiano and Count Horn respectively.
In the lead up to opening night, The Royal Opera will be celebrating the centenary of leading Australian soprano Dame Joan Sutherland's birth with a new portrait bust, commissioned by biographer and friend Dame Norma Major, by celebrated artist Etienne Millner. Millner's subjects have ranged from The Royal Family, including Queen Elizabeth II to sports personalities such as Arsene Wenger. The portrait bust will be displayed prominently in the historic Pit Lobby for all audiences to enjoy whilst soaking up the atmosphere of the building, whether visiting our café, on a tour or coming to a performance.
It will sit alongside portrait busts of other opera and ballet legends such as soprano Maria Callas, bass-baritone Geraint Evans, former Music Directors of The Royal Opera Sir Georg Solti and Sir Colin Davis, Prima Ballerina Assoluta of The Royal Ballet Dame Margot Fonteyn and Founder Choreographer of The Royal Ballet Federick Ashton.
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