vivi rincon Shares New Single 'the party' & 'crash landing' EP

Singer-songwriter vivi rincon shares her debut EP crash landing. Produced by Matt Martin (COIN, Faye Webster) and accompanied by lead single "the party", crash landing embodies the very best of rincon's artistry: wise, intimate, and courageously vulnerable.

Thrumming with tender guitar riffs and delicate vocals "the party" is a rock-tinged ballad that perfectly captures the bittersweet strain of waking up the morning after a party and second guessing an unexpected connection you made the night before. Rincon sings "but we were over the edge/ and I bet she don't recognize me", unflinchingly questioning whether a special attachment can last beyond that first, frenzied interaction.

Rincon says this of the track:

"Writing the party was a sweet experience. it was so cool going back to the beginning of my relationship and exploring the beauty of how it started."

In the soft-spun, acoustic opening track "if we lived on the moon" vivi envisions a perfect world with her lover. We'd build a house, with no people to judge how we cook, how we clean, or how we fall in love," she earnestly croons.

Produced by her girlfriend who she met while attending Berklee College of Music, "If We Lived On The Moon" is also a real time reflection of their relationship and Vivi's personal journey as an out queer woman. "We'd never think twice about who we'd offend and we'd never say we're just friends," Vivi defiantly proclaims on the track.

From the very first verse, "can't breathe" casts its hook with a hopeful guitar and engaging lyricism. Piano, strings, and an intensifying beat accumulate into a full-bodied declaration. Waxing poetic of "waking up at 2pm, instant coffee, medicine" and of a "tv show about to get good and then they cancel it," "can't breathe" attempts to tether itself to glimpses of reality amidst a sweeping whirlwind of passion.

"overflow" is a yearning ballad that explores the euphoric apprehension of obsessive love. The track opens simply, with dark synths drawing the listener into Rincon's melancholic, haunted world of craving and codependency. As the song builds, the synths are joined by persuasive, consistent percussion and gritty, crackling guitars. "overflow" builds to a frenetic peak, with the frenzied instrumentals creating a powerfully moving juxtaposition to Rincon's pure, clear voice.

Break up anthem "angela" is a bitter, brutally honest, flash of scathing emotion. The track utilizes churning guitars, grounded drums, and pop-punk affectations to deliver a scalding farewell to Rincon's ex-lover and their new partner.

Listen to the new single here: