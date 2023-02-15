$uicideboy$ & Shakewell New Music 'Big Shot Cream Soda'

G59 Record$ labelmates $uicideboy$ and Shakewell release the lead single "Big Shot Cream Soda" from their highly-anticipated Shameless $uicide EP available February 24th - stream single HERE.

The joint EP features 6-tracks produced by $uicideboy$ member Scrim that deliver dark and ominous beats mixed with unapologetic lyrics about drug use, violence, mental health and relationships. The EP follows highly-successful $uicideboy$ and Shakewell song collaborations "Solutions" and "Venom" which have combined for over 100 million streams. Lyric videos for each of the 6 tracks will be released alongside the EP.

The new music comes ahead of the $uicideboy$ headlining overseas Grey Day Tour dates in the UK and Europe kicking off March 6. $uicideboy$ will be joined by Shakewell along with Ski Mask The Slump God, Germ, Chetta and DJ Scheme to perform 16-dates including shows at Zenith in Paris, Verti Music Hall in Berlin and Wembley Arena in London.

European fans will experience the electrifying energy of the Live Nation tour, which hit over 40 cities in the US last year, playing sold-out shows at arenas and amphitheaters across the states. Following the UK and European tour dates, the $uicideboy$ will perform as one of the top-billed acts at Coachella 2023. Dates listed below and tour dates and tickets to purchase HERE.

Shameless $uicide marks $uicideboy$ 49th project and follows a stellar 2022 run as one of the top-streamed artists of the year across all genres, according to HITS Magazine. Their Summer 2022 full-length Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation became their first #1 debut on Billboard's Rap Albums chart and hit #2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Moreover, it debuted #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200, making it their 3rd consecutive full-length to debut in the Top 10 across all genres. Sing Me a Lullaby single "Matte Black" was the #1 song on Spotify's US Top Groups of 2022 playlist. They wrapped the year with DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE, a joint EP in December with G59 labelmate Germ.

The EP capped a stand-out trilogy series with Germ that has collectively gained over 300 million streams. While Shakewell's previous album Pray 4 Shakewell in 2022 had Lyrical Lemonade saying, "if you are a fan of the iconic underground phenom known as Shakewell, just know that Pray 4 Shakewell is definitely going to be a fan favorite for quite some time to come, and it's something you're definitely going to want to check out as soon as you possibly can."

$uicideboy$, consisting of Ruby da Cherry and Scrim, have been making waves in the hip-hop scene since their emergence in 2014. Their raw and unfiltered approach to music has earned them a loyal following and critical acclaim, solidifying their place as one of the most important acts in underground hip-hop. Shakewell, a rising star in the game, has quickly made a name for himself with his hard-hitting beats and undeniable flow.