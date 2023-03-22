Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
poptropicaslutz! & aldrch Announce Split EP & Share Lead Single 'ready set go'

poptropicaslutz! & aldrch Announce Split EP & Share Lead Single 'ready set go'

Their split EP ‘gossip team’ out on May 19th via Epitaph Records.

Mar. 22, 2023  

On an incredible roll as some of the most prolific and consistent young artists within the alternative space, New York based friends and labelmates, poptropicaslutz! and aldrch, announce their collaborative split EP 'gossip team' out on May 19th via Epitaph Records. Pre-order here.

Today they share the project's lead single, "ready set go", the first in a series of joint releases between the two that will maximize their fresh, youthful vigor to produce the latest pop-soaked banger.

Putting their characteristically self-aware lyricism, cheeky romanticism, and elevated production on display, aldrch says, "It'll be the theme for your summer fling. It's nostalgic for the early days of pts! & aldrch, but also incorporates everything we've learned since then." Nick Crawford of poptropicaslutz! adds ""'ready set go' is about being ready for the next chapter, so it's fitting that it kicks off our split EP with aldrch."

poptropicaslutz! - comprised of 20-year old Christian Cicilia and 21-year-old Nick Crawford- are genuinely living out their dream. Newly signed to punk/alternative incubator Epitaph Records, they're actively working on the much-anticipated follow-up to their 2022 just in case the world ends DELUXE EP.

Currently on tour with labelmates Magnolia Park, they just wrapped sold out hometown shows in NYC at Gramercy Theater where fans were quick to line up for merch and pictures during and after their set. With their infectious tracks garnering over 1.3 million monthly streams across the board, the band draws considerable inspiration from a variety of genres and decades imbuing their glitched-out, auto-tuned melodies with elements of Fall Out Boy, Hellogoodbye, Juice WRLD, the Black Eyed Peas, and '10s SoundCloud rap.

NYC-based producer and songwriter aldrch (Sam Richman) demonstrates his talent for producing beats with layered instrumentation, often accentuated by his unrestricted use of distortion and glitch-adjacent aesthetics - all from his bedroom.

His music is already making waves at DSP's with more than 175,000 monthly listeners across platforms, all while making a splash on editorial playlists such as Spotify's New Music Friday, Fresh Finds and Anti-Pop among others. Taking a more expansive approach than most, he embraces interpolation, rejects labels, and welcomes a diverse range of collaborators including artists like Aldn, Midwxst, Ryan Leahan, Shotgun Willy, and labelmates poptropicaslutz!.

Watch the new music video here:



The National Share Eucalyptus Single Photo
The National Share 'Eucalyptus' Single
The National has released a third new track ahead of its upcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein. “Eucalyptus” is taut and punchy, having come together in a charmed burst of spontaneity surrounding a visit to the historic Capitol Theatre just north of New York City in Port Chester. Watch the new music video now!
Frost Children Premiere HI 5 From New LP SPEED RUN Photo
Frost Children Premiere 'HI 5' From New LP 'SPEED RUN'
After a highly praised week of performances at SXSW, Frost Children release their new single “HI 5,” off their upcoming album, SPEED RUN, via True Panther via a Zane Lowe premiere. Zane called the song 'another gorgeous, hi-fi, stunning track.' Earlier singles from this year include “ALL I GOT” and “FLATLINE.”
Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Summer Headline Tour Photo
Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Summer Headline Tour
Gregory Alan Isakov will embark on a headline tour including shows at Los Angeles’ Theatre at Ace Hotel (two nights), Santa Fe’s The Bridge, Portland, ME’s Thompson’s Point, Burlington’s Waterfront Park, Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, San Francisco’s The Masonic, Phoenix’s The Van Buren and Salt Lake City’s Delta Hall at The Eccles, and more.
Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album 1977 Photo
Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.

From This Author - Michael Major


Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
March 22, 2023

Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.
Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'
March 22, 2023

New single “I Waited A Year” found its form during the intense heatwave of 2022. Restless from a bout of insomnia amidst those hot summer nights, Jo found solace from the sleeplessness in the sanctuary of her home studio and began laying down ideas that had been swimming around her mind.
Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'
March 22, 2023

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album. The track is accompanied by a raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more.
Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'
March 22, 2023

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA.
Salami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead SinglesSalami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead Singles
March 22, 2023

The title track “Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer96)” is blessed with a stunning animated video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada (who’s directed videos for Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Thundercat). It arrives alongside “Propaganda,” a danceable partnership with SF-based Brijean.
share