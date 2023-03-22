poptropicaslutz! & aldrch Announce Split EP & Share Lead Single 'ready set go'

On an incredible roll as some of the most prolific and consistent young artists within the alternative space, New York based friends and labelmates, poptropicaslutz! and aldrch, announce their collaborative split EP 'gossip team' out on May 19th via Epitaph Records. Pre-order here.

Today they share the project's lead single, "ready set go", the first in a series of joint releases between the two that will maximize their fresh, youthful vigor to produce the latest pop-soaked banger.

Putting their characteristically self-aware lyricism, cheeky romanticism, and elevated production on display, aldrch says, "It'll be the theme for your summer fling. It's nostalgic for the early days of pts! & aldrch, but also incorporates everything we've learned since then." Nick Crawford of poptropicaslutz! adds ""'ready set go' is about being ready for the next chapter, so it's fitting that it kicks off our split EP with aldrch."

poptropicaslutz! - comprised of 20-year old Christian Cicilia and 21-year-old Nick Crawford- are genuinely living out their dream. Newly signed to punk/alternative incubator Epitaph Records, they're actively working on the much-anticipated follow-up to their 2022 just in case the world ends DELUXE EP.

Currently on tour with labelmates Magnolia Park, they just wrapped sold out hometown shows in NYC at Gramercy Theater where fans were quick to line up for merch and pictures during and after their set. With their infectious tracks garnering over 1.3 million monthly streams across the board, the band draws considerable inspiration from a variety of genres and decades imbuing their glitched-out, auto-tuned melodies with elements of Fall Out Boy, Hellogoodbye, Juice WRLD, the Black Eyed Peas, and '10s SoundCloud rap.

NYC-based producer and songwriter aldrch (Sam Richman) demonstrates his talent for producing beats with layered instrumentation, often accentuated by his unrestricted use of distortion and glitch-adjacent aesthetics - all from his bedroom.

His music is already making waves at DSP's with more than 175,000 monthly listeners across platforms, all while making a splash on editorial playlists such as Spotify's New Music Friday, Fresh Finds and Anti-Pop among others. Taking a more expansive approach than most, he embraces interpolation, rejects labels, and welcomes a diverse range of collaborators including artists like Aldn, Midwxst, Ryan Leahan, Shotgun Willy, and labelmates poptropicaslutz!.

Watch the new music video here: