poptropicaslutz! Share New Single 'True Colors'

Their album will be out October 13th.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Fresh off a month-long headlining tour, today the New York duo poptropicaslutz! are sharing their new single “True Colors”.  Another delectable taste of their electric debut album ‘Face For The Radio’ out October 13th, the new track showcases their signature combo of vibrant hooks and infectious groove that drives their genre-bending sound. The band explains, 

"True Colors is a song about the hope for greener pastures with the one you 'love,' or coming to terms with the truth—you’re beating a dead horse. You know deep down you’re a desirable suitor and 'replacing' them would be fairly easy, but letting go of someone you’ve grown so attached to is easier said than done. Old habits die hard." 

Imbuing their auto-tuned melodies with traces of Fall Out Boy, Hellogoodbye, Juice WRLD, Kelly Clarkson, and ‘10s SoundCloud rap, 21-year-old Christian Cicilia and 22-year-old Nick Crawford’s debut EP Just In Case The World Ends (2022) showcased their penchant for blending maximalist production with pop-punk for a highly danceable fusion of “hyper-punk”. In Face For The Radio, they up the distortion levels, leading with fuzzed out guitars and a sprinkling of alt-pop synths, with sugary melodies and emphatic rhythms that get you on your feet.  

Crafted over the course of a year, Face For The Radio is sonically and thematically their most cohesive collection of songs. Production flourishes from kodeblooded (Connor Kaufmann, Sueco) add glitchcore elements to form eleven sonically rich, textured tracks.  Exploring themes of love and loss, the dark side or “underbelly” of success, and the sacrifices one is willing to make to get there, the band refines their confessional style of storytelling for effective songwriting.  

Since signing to Epitaph, poptropicaslutz! have been on an upward trajectory that has propelled them from releasing a handful of singles to their breakout debut EP ‘just in case the world ends’, and most recently a split EP ‘Gossip Team’ with their friend, labelmate, and producer aldrch. As their infectious tracks garner over 2 million monthly streams, the band grows more confident in their status as a burgeoning alt-pop force with each release.

Now entering the next stage in their careers with their first full-length, they’re ready for their time to shine. The band muses, “Having a 'face for the radio' has historically described those better fit for something else…. those set up for success, but not in their own lane. At times, that’s been us, but not anymore.” 

Catch poptropicaslutz! on tour this fall as they join their labelmates Magnolia Park on a run of the West Coast starting October 5. Tickets are on sale Click Here.

poptropicaslutz! Tour Dates

w/Magnolia Park 

10/5 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall   

10/6 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box  

10/7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall  

10/9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad   

10/10 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge  

10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom  

10/13 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA   

10/14 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone   

10/16 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon   

10/17 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater  

10/19 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfields Trading Post  

10/20 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction  

10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex  

10/25 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater   

10/27 - Des Moines, IA @ Woolys   

10/28 - Sauget, IL @ Pops  

10/29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts 

Photo by John Choi 




