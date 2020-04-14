girl in red Shares New Song 'midnight love'

Norway's brightest new light, girl in red, today uploads "midnight love," a song about self-realization & learning. Written from the perspective of the person suffering, this is Marie Ulven's songwriting & production at its most intimate, opting for honesty and showing her vulnerabilities on her sleeve.

Speaking about the song, Ulven explains "midnight love feels like my best work so far. its my first song with a piano, but the approach of writing it was a bit different than usual too . even though i'm singing from my perspective, as the ''victim'', in real life it was actually me who was ''bad guy''. a close friend was treated the same way i had treated someone else. like, this dude would text her at night to see if they could meet up, and it kind of gave her false hope that they could be something more, so she always would say yes and be there for him. seeing that so up close gave me some perspective and i realized that my situation was very similar. so this song is pretty much me reflecting on how small i've made someone else feel. even though i never meant be a dick, i was. we met up recently after she heard the song and i apologized. i think she forgave me."

girl in red started the year with a bang becoming the first cover artist for leading UK LGBTQ magazine Gay Times and making the shortlist for NME's Best New Act In The World. She also wrote & performed on the soundtrack for film "The Turning", that boasts Steven Spielberg as its executive producer, with a song titled "kate's not here."

This momentum comes off the back of a huge 2019 for girl in red, having released her chapter 1 & chapter 2 EP's in a special vinyl bundle titled beginnings that has so far been pressed 10,000 times. She toured the world playing to thousands of rabid fans and cementing her reputation as one of the most exciting new live acts right now.

girl in red not only writes and performs but also plays and produces her own music and everything you hear on beginnings were made in her bedroom. That DIY approach has garnered her praise from critics and tastemakers across the globe but it's the connection and impact her lyrics have on her fans which is perhaps the most impressive. Expect to see more from girl in red in 2020.

Photo credit: Fabian Fjeldvik





