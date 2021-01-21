draigh Announces Debut EP, Shares 'Orchids'

Brooklyn-based electronic artist draigh shares single "orchids" and announces his debut EP indigo, due out February 4th. mxdwn premiered the track, praising it as "a chill, laid-back downtempo electronic song with influences from many different genres."

Indigo, the debut EP from draigh, combines writer & producer Graham Marsh's influences of West African music, downtempo hip hop, & pop. A 4-time Grammy award winning producer (Gnarls Barkley, Bruno Mars, Kid Cudi), Graham is one half of the alt-pop duo CLAVVS. Title track "indigo" features vocals from Amber Renee of CLAVVS.

On the single/video, Marsh says,



I made these tracks with no intention of ever releasing them. This was just an outlet for me to create with no boundaries and combine my influences of West African music, downtempo hip hop, and pop music. But after I made a few tracks it started to feel like a cohesive thing and became something I was really proud of. Most of the EP, including orchids, was made last year during lockdown here in Brooklyn. Although I wasn't aware of it at the time, looking back, making them was a meditation of sorts. It was a way for me to find some peace in the madness of 2020. I filmed the visualizer at the Ridgewood Reservoir in Brooklyn. It's so still and hauntingly beautiful in the winter. You really forget you are in New York when you are there and has been a saving grace for me during these times.

Photo Credit: Amber Renee