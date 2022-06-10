coldrain To Release New Album 'Nonnegative'

Rock juggernauts coldrain are thrilled to announce their 7th studio album, Nonnegative. The record, which features recent singles "Before I Go," "CALLING," and "Paradise (Kill The Silence)" is set to be released on July 6 via Warner Music. For more information or to pre-order the Nonnegative, please visit here.

coldrain was formed in Nagoya in 2007. Vocalist Masato, who has both Japanese and American citizenship, sings English lyrics with divine melodies along with the amazing and emotional sound of twin guitars. Their high quality sound and powerful live show are a must-see.

In 2014, the band signed a contract with RAW POWER MANAGEMENT, a major British management company, and Hopeless Records, one of the most famous indie label in America and began to expand overseas.

On their first EU tour, they played on 3 headlining shows and their show in London was sold out even before it officially announced. Rock magazine, Kerrang! gave the band a perfect score of 5 out of 5. In September 2015, coldrain were the main support band for Bullet For My Valentine on their European tour. A US and Japan tour was announced, and in just three months, the band played over 60 shows overseas.

Over the past decade, coldrain has participated in festivals around the world, including: Rock Am Ring 2014 (Germany), Rock Im Park 2014 (Germany), Download Festival 2014 (UK), Soundwave Festival 2015 (Australia), and all 41 dates of the 2016 Vans Warped Tour (US).

After signing with Warner Music in October 2017, the band released their first full album in two years, FATELESS, produced by Elvis Baskette. In 2019, they released their 6th album THE SIDE EFFECTS, and the OP theme song "MAYDAY (feat. Ryo from Crystal Lake)" from the TV anime "Fire Force" which has been viewed more than 50 million times worldwide. In 2020 they held their first major festival "BLARE FEST. 2020" in their hometown of Nagoya, which drew in 40,000 people across two days.

Listen to the new single here: