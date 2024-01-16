aldrch Shares Two New Tracks 'people are the enemy' & 'fate'

aldrch's new album will be dropping on February 9.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 3 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

aldrch Shares Two New Tracks 'people are the enemy' & 'fate'

Following the announcement of his upcoming EP, would you like to go out?, dropping on February 9, NYC super-producer aldrch returns with two new tracks, “people are the enemy” and “fate.” Electric and inebriating, “people are the enemy” and “fate” are underpinned by themes of acceptance and control.

Despite its energetic pace and prominent synthesizers, “'people are the enemy' was written during a mental low point for me,” aldrch shares. “It's about growing apart in friendships and accepting that.” “fate” displays a similar level of self-awareness amidst its detailed movement and emotive lo-fi vocals -- “I don't know you anymore, that's for sure / And you don't want me to go, but I want to go / the fate of me depends on you.”

The two new tracks follow last month's singles, “castle in the woods song” and “end of the night / stay,” aldrch's first offerings since unveiling his debut record, industry standard, last September. “industry standard is simply too studded to be called ‘the standard,'” praises The Luna Collective. “No words can capture the absolute high you'll experience listening to this record.” Having originally intended for the upcoming EP to be released as the deluxe version of industry standard, would you like to go out? evolved into a project that stands on its own -- “a response to industry standard more than an extension of it,” aldrch explains.

Inspired by the music and culture of the early 2000s DIY show scene, the EP draws fresh influence from the Bloghouse movement and artists like Justice, MGMT, MSTRKRFT, Digitalism, LCD Soundsystem, Daft Punk, deadmau5, and more. “The music and culture of that time has played a role in all of my new music,” he muses, “so there's definitely been crossover [between the last album and new EP] in my inspiration.”

Usually found behind the turntables, aldrch (the moniker of 23-year-old Sam Richman) has become an exciting fixture within the NYC sleaze scene and beyond. Having collaborated and toured with alt acts like Curtis Waters, poptropicaslutz!, Sophie Powers, Chloe Lilac, and more, aldrch has caught the eyes and ears not only of his peers, but those at DSPs with key editorial backing from Spotify on The New Alt, Today's Indie Rock, Indie Pop, New Noise, feedBack, and more, as he continues to emerge as a multi-talented indie force.

Check out the new singles here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Modern Life Is War Share Tribulation Worksongs Photo
Modern Life Is War Share 'Tribulation Worksongs'

Modern Life Is War has released their new album 'Tribulation Worksongs'. This release combines all 7'EPs with 'End Times Dub', a dub version of 'Feels Like End Times', reimagined by Urian Hackney (Rough Francis, Iggy Pop, The Armed, etc). The packaging of the release is a combination of visual work from Jeffrey Eaton, Thomas Hooper, and J. Bannon.

2
aldrch Shares Two New Tracks people are the enemy & fate Photo
aldrch Shares Two New Tracks 'people are the enemy' & 'fate'

Following the announcement of his upcoming EP, would you like to go out?, NYC super-producer aldrch returns with two new tracks, “people are the enemy” and “fate.” Electric and inebriating, “people are the enemy” and “fate” are underpinned by themes of acceptance and control.

3
IDLES Share New Single Gift Horse Photo
IDLES Share New Single 'Gift Horse'

A new year comes around and GRAMMY nominated IDLES are already ramping up anticipation for the release of their new album TANGK with the release of new single “Gift Horse.” The track continues to showcase the band's ever-growing ambition with the new record, which has already been previewed by the mantric euphoria of “Dancer” and “Grace”.

4
Madness Announces First US Tour Since 2012 Photo
Madness Announces First US Tour Since 2012

Madness announces their first US tour since 2012, touring behind their UK #1 album 'Theatre of the Absurd Presents C'est La Vie.' The Madness C'est La Vie In America tour follows their new UK #1 album Theatre of the Absurd Presents C'est la Vie. In their 40-year careers, the bandmates released numerous hit singles and two #1 greatest hits albums.

More Hot Stories For You

Graham Nash Sets Australian Tour DatesGraham Nash Sets Australian Tour Dates
Allman Brown Releases 'My Ordinary Life' SingleAllman Brown Releases 'My Ordinary Life' Single
Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Governors Ball 2024 LineupReneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Governors Ball 2024 Lineup
The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'The Chemical Brothers Release New Chris Lake Remix of 'No Reason'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
MOULIN ROUGE!