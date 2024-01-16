aldrch Shares Two New Tracks 'people are the enemy' & 'fate'

Following the announcement of his upcoming EP, would you like to go out?, dropping on February 9, NYC super-producer aldrch returns with two new tracks, “people are the enemy” and “fate.” Electric and inebriating, “people are the enemy” and “fate” are underpinned by themes of acceptance and control.

Despite its energetic pace and prominent synthesizers, “'people are the enemy' was written during a mental low point for me,” aldrch shares. “It's about growing apart in friendships and accepting that.” “fate” displays a similar level of self-awareness amidst its detailed movement and emotive lo-fi vocals -- “I don't know you anymore, that's for sure / And you don't want me to go, but I want to go / the fate of me depends on you.”

The two new tracks follow last month's singles, “castle in the woods song” and “end of the night / stay,” aldrch's first offerings since unveiling his debut record, industry standard, last September. “industry standard is simply too studded to be called ‘the standard,'” praises The Luna Collective. “No words can capture the absolute high you'll experience listening to this record.” Having originally intended for the upcoming EP to be released as the deluxe version of industry standard, would you like to go out? evolved into a project that stands on its own -- “a response to industry standard more than an extension of it,” aldrch explains.

Inspired by the music and culture of the early 2000s DIY show scene, the EP draws fresh influence from the Bloghouse movement and artists like Justice, MGMT, MSTRKRFT, Digitalism, LCD Soundsystem, Daft Punk, deadmau5, and more. “The music and culture of that time has played a role in all of my new music,” he muses, “so there's definitely been crossover [between the last album and new EP] in my inspiration.”

Usually found behind the turntables, aldrch (the moniker of 23-year-old Sam Richman) has become an exciting fixture within the NYC sleaze scene and beyond. Having collaborated and toured with alt acts like Curtis Waters, poptropicaslutz!, Sophie Powers, Chloe Lilac, and more, aldrch has caught the eyes and ears not only of his peers, but those at DSPs with key editorial backing from Spotify on The New Alt, Today's Indie Rock, Indie Pop, New Noise, feedBack, and more, as he continues to emerge as a multi-talented indie force.

