aespa's Hit Single 'Spicy' Remixed By Nitepunk

ScreaM Records--the dance music label from major Korean music platform SM Entertainment--announces the release of iScreaM Vol. 26: Spicy (Nitepunk Remix). For the latest installment of their bolstering remix series, iScreaM taps US-based DJ and producer Nitepunk to remix “Spicy” from one of the most exciting girl groups to grace the charts right now aespa.

Available now on all platforms, “Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)” is a warehouse rave style track with a lively sampling of aespa members’ vocals on top of a combined beat of breakbeat, house, and trap genres. The track is recreated into a futuristic, dystopian atmosphere, evoking an imagination of “What if aespa, who came back to the real world, stayed at KWANGYA?”

The original version of “Spicy” --with over 66 million streams on Spotify–appears on aespa’s third mini-album MY WORLD. It showcases every side of the collective and finds aespa firing on all cylinders. Nitepunk’s hard-hitting take carries them between disciplines and to new dance floors.

About Nitepunk

Nitepunk is a new American producer/DJ from Georgia (Eastern Europe) who has a unique musical style that combines various genres such as trap, breakbeat, and house. He began to draw attention through the collaboration track “Point” with famous artist Habstrakt, who participated in the remix of aespa’s “Next Level” released by ScreaM Records, and has grown rapidly, especially in Los Angeles, since the release of his debut album HUMANS, which showcases various music styles. Recently, he has been actively performing with famous American bass music artist SLANDER throughout the western United States.

ABOUT aespa

aespa [KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female foursome, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 released, “Black Mamba.”

Their 2021 EP, Savage - The 1st Mini Album, was the highest ranking ever for a K-Pop girl group’s entry on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. The EP also hit #1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 20 countries upon release. Beyond praise from Forbes, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, Flaunt, and more, TIME touted them among “The Next Generation Leaders, Class of 2022” and Forbes recognized them in their “30 Under 30” Asia list for 2022.

Following being named Apple Music’s Global Up Next artist for June 2022, the quartet released their first English-language single “Life’s Too Short” and highly anticipated second EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album this past July, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

aespa’s name is derived from a combination of “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data.