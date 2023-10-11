aespa to Release Fourth Mini Album In November

Drama – The 4th Mini Album, is set for release on November 10, 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

aespa to Release Fourth Mini Album In November

Primed for an unforgettable fall, K-pop sensation aespa have announced their anxiously awaited new EP, Drama – The 4th Mini Album, is set for release on November 10, 2023. Drama will be available on all digital streaming platforms and in various limited-edition physical configurations.  See all the configurations and pre-order HERE on aespa’s official store. 

The group set the stage for Drama with the bold, bright, and buzzing anthem “Better Things.” Speaking to the impact of their fandom, it has already gathered over 77.1 million global streams and counting as well as 58 million-plus YouTube views on the music video.

They delivered a stunning and showstopping performance of the song on ABC’s Good Morning America. Recently, multiplatinum superstar RAYE hopped on the Official Remix. “Better Things” will be available as a limited-edition physical single from the US Official aespa Online Store on October 27. The track list includes the original single as well as special remixes, sped up/slowed down versions, and an instrumental version. Pre-order is now available HERE.

aespa have consistently elevated K-pop to new heights, and Drama will be no exception. It follows MY WORLD – The 3rd Mini Album, which bowed at #9 on the Billboard 200 and marked their second #1 debut on the Top Album Sales Chart. Its predecessor, Girls – The 2nd Mini Album, catapulted into the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 and clinched #1 on the Top Album Sales Chart.

aespa is going to deliver all the Drama… 

Expanding their imprint, aespa just contributed the exciting, up-tempo track “ZOOM ZOOM” to the Beyblade X Original Soundtrack—accompanying the first season of the X Series anime. It stands out as their first Japanese-language OST. Beyblade X airs on TV Tokyo. More information HERE

The group just completed the ‘aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPERLINE’ world tour, a 14-date trek through North America, Latin America and Europe. With their futuristic stage visuals, high-energy choreography and captivating vocals, they fiercely commanded the stage in every city, delivering fan favorites including “Next Level,” “Savage,” “Girls,” and “Black Mamba,” plus special solo performances and new song previews.

ABOUT aespa:

aespa [KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female K-Pop group, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 released, “Black Mamba.”

aespa’s hit single “Next Level” followed, and has amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify alone. The group’s 2022 EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and crashed the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 - their highest to date. All of these milestones have led to aespa’s recently released 3rd Mini Album - MY WORLD, which also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

The group has received praise from the likes of The New York Times, TIME, FORBES, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more with UPROXX stating, “nothing is more exciting than a new aespa song.” aespa became the first K-Pop artists to play at the Governors Ball in June and Outside Lands in August before they headed off to continue their first global tour. 

aespa’s name is derived from a combination of “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data. 



Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.

