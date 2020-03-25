Zachery Allan Starkey Shares 'Force' Ft. Bernard Sumner

Zachery Allan Starkey has released "Force" with Bernard Sumner of New Order. Combining Starkey's passionate songwriting/production with Sumner's trademark synthesizer, guitar, sequencer, and programming work, "Force" is an uplifting anthem reminding us to remain strong and brave in these dark and frightening times. "Fear will not tear us apart!" sings Starkey at the climax of the track. "Force" also marks the first brand new music from Sumner since the release of New Order's 2015 LP Music Complete.

Listen below!



"Force" is the third single off Starkey's forthcoming album, FEAR CITY, and premiered exclusively with CLASH, praising, "Zachery Allen Starkey uses electronic equipment to uncover aspects of the humane. There's an organic touch to his brand of synthetic pop, with the digital clouds parting to reveal some spectacular sonic landscapes.Take new single 'Force'. The barbed electronics are utilized to build Starkey's unique pop vision."



The music video for "Force", directed by Starkey with William Murray, is a gritty, panoramic portrait of New York City, documenting the metropolis as it goes from normalcy to the grip of the Coronovirus pandemic. The video received praise from Under The Radar.



Bernard Sumner has made the following statement on Starkey and "Force":



"When Zachery Allan Starkey first played me his album in its original inception, I was originally just going to put together a list of recommendations and constructive feedback. I think I got a bit carried away on 'Force' as it was easier to illustrate what I meant by playing, rather than to write it down. I wanted to help Zachery by acting as a mirror for his music.



I remember being a young artist just like Zachery, struggling both to learn my art, and to try and make a living out of the thing I had an all consuming passion for. Zachery has this fascination for music too.



Like me, Zachery originates from a post industrial landscape of urban decay and forgotten people, which once thrived and brought great wealth to both our nations. In my case in Manchester, England, the favour has not been forgotten, and it is now a thriving City again. In Zachery's case, the industrial heartland of America still sleeps, waiting for the men who reaped the profits to remember the people they left behind.



Zachery's passion for creating music led him to buy a one way train ticket to New York City, leaving behind the working class existence he grew up in Columbus, Ohio. He arrived in NYC with no job or connections. Ten years later, he's ensconced and well known in the music and club scene in Brooklyn, which plays a large part in his life. Zachery independently releases his own records, and is dedicated to songwriting and club music in his own way.



I feel a kinship with Zachery. He's at the start of his journey. I wish him luck, he deserves it. His music is his lifeline.



Bernard Sumner

March 2020"



On how this collaboration came to be Starkey explains, "I had played some shows with New Order on their Music Complete tour, during which I was promoting my own then album, Hard Power. Bernard and I had become friends and would hang out for 3 or 4 days at a time when he'd come visit New York.



My original demo for 'Force' was very dark techno, with aggressive synth bass and hard drums. Out of the blue, Bernard played these huge stacks of beautiful synth chords on the chorus, and then his guitar parts, as well as the bright high end sequencer lines that color the song. He also added some fantastic drum rolls and percussion to my original drums. Bernard took my dark techno track and transformed it into something hopeful sounding. Bernard's been through a lot in life, but he is one of the most optimistic people that I know. This aspect of Bernard is present in his work with New Order, and also very present in 'Force'.



The lyrics I wrote for 'Force' are about the current political chaos in the US and around the world, as well as the ever increasing socio-economic inequality I see on the streets of NYC, the opiate epidemic, and now the Coronoavirus pandemic. Like me, Bernard is also deeply concerned about these issues, and we both share a lot of concern over where our world is going. As such, the lyrics for 'Force' were born out of our conversations on these topics. My initial draft for the lyrics were quite dark, and Bernard advised me to "put some hope" into them . In the end, the lyrics I wrote are about dealing with hard economic and political times, as well as dealing with death, with a brave face. The lyrics acknowledge that these hard times are unlikely to change, but that we cannot give up. Bernard also slightly tweaked the vocal melody I'd written for for chorus, making it just a little bit sweeter.



All said, Force is a reminder not to give up. I am really proud of the work Bernard and I did on this song. With New York City and the world now in the grip of the Coronavirus pandemic, we need hope more than ever. Fear will not tear us apart."

Photo Credit: Stas Kravets





Related Articles View More Music Stories