Zach Seabaugh Premieres New Single ONE BY ONE on Cloverdale Records

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Nashville artist Zach Seabaugh has shared a new single on Cloverdale Records. Magnet Magazine premiered 'ONE BY ONE' today, praising 'a moody convergence of earthy folk and subtle indie-rock edge that sees transformation as the accumulation of small pivot points that eventually leave us somewhere different.' This fall, Seabaugh will support Evan Honer on tour across the East Coast and Midwest; dates are detailed below.

Today's offering follows 'OWES YOU NOTHING,' 'EASTERN TIME,' and 'NOW & THEN,' singles culminating in Seabaugh's highly anticipated sophomore album, yet to be announced. The collection has so far gathered enthusiasm from Glide Magazine, who praised 'nostalgic indie folk… a sonically warm bath of rich instrumentation,' The Bluegrass Situation, describing Seabaugh's output as 'lovely… built on sensitive and brooding modern country sounds,' and Atwood Magazine, noting, 'His songwriting is light, warm, and woven with a sense of belonging, resonant through each acoustic note.' Seabaugh's raw and evocative sound has resonated with fans since his 2023 debut, organically gathering millions of streams.

Seabaugh released his debut album 'Mr. Nobody' in 2023. The record racked up more than 500 million streams and thrust Seabaugh into a ravenous audience, for whom he toured relentlessly. 'I was so grateful for all of it, to get to play my songs, and make a living at it,' says Seabaugh. 'But it happened so fast, I also needed to check in with myself. What was I making? Who was I making it for? Why?'

Unable to answer those questions in the spotlight, Seabaugh unplugged from the music industry machine and set off on the Appalachian trail. 'I started walking in early February, from Georgia. I made it to New York City by May.' The songwriter trekked one thousand four hundred miles straight—on his own. On today's single, he sings: 'one minute I was gone / I just upped and disappeared / and who I was to everyone / good luck trying to find him right here.'

'I'd often go four or five days without seeing another human,' Seabaugh shares. 'When it's just you and your own body, any feelings you've been hiding from—they're going to show up. Out there, I had no choice but to go to war with myself.' Those emotions—the ones he could no longer ignore—rattle and radiate across his new singles, and more music to come.

Lyrics

sitting in Central Park

how the hell did I get here

well I walked from Georgia to the train

but that's not what I'm talking about dear

one minute I was gone

I just upped and disappeared

and who I was to everyone

good luck trying to find him right here

said goodbye and that was it

one by one

saw it through

next thing you know

I was feeling brand new

all it once

I let it go

didn't realize I've been

patching up holes

one by one

hey now easy does it

no more making it so hard

It's just one foot then the other

before you know it I was out of the dark

I'm laughing looking back now

how I made it this far

I found myself along the way

but first I had to fall apart

Tour Dates

Oct 17 | Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater ^

Oct 18 | Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom ^

Oct 21 | Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall ^

Oct 23 | Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall ^

Oct 24 | Portland, ME - State Theatre ^

Oct 25 | Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater ^

Oct 27 | Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation ^

Oct 28 | Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall ^

Oct 30 | Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex (Outdoors) ^

Oct 31 | Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre ^

^ supporting Evan Honer

Photo Credit: Emma Golden



Photo Credit: Emma Golden

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