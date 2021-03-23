Zach Person Releases New Single 'Can't Stop Running'

BlackDenim Records and 24-year-old, indie-rock artist Zach Person are gearing up for Person's debut LP release with the white-hot single "Can't Stop Running," which continues to climb college and non-comm radio charts. 40 stations have added the track nationwide, with five of them now charting the song in their Top 30, after only two weeks at radio. Hometown station KUTX premiered a performance video of Person's single "Can't Stop Running" as Song of the Day on March 4 and Sun Radio featured Person last week in their live pop up sessions (see video here). Other local and national stations are also taking notice.

An official release show is taking place April 2 at Empire Control Room located at 606 E. Seventh St., Austin, Texas 78701 in the venue's socially distanced, outdoor area at 8 p.m. Opening acts include Cowboy Diplomacy and Torino Black. Tickets for table seating are available for purchase here. Listen to Person's debut EP now via Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

Person recently performed his upcoming LP at an exclusive VIP media event hosted by BlackDenim Records. The event would mark the first time Person has performed his new LP publicly. Attended by many notable industry names in Austin, the showcase held at Geraldine's highlighted Person's talents as a vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist. Prior to the event it was learned that Person was quickly charting across the country on college and non-comm radio which made for an even more festive occasion for Person and BlackDenim Records' co-founders and team.

"I'm taken aback by the overwhelming response from radio," said Zach Person. "It's one of those things you always envision happening in your head, and it's what we're working so hard for...so, to see it playing out in real life is just so amazing!"

"We couldn't be happier for the love and support Zach is receiving from the music community; he truly is a special talent, who is so deserving of his opportunities," said Christopher Durst (Manager / Founder of BlackDenim Records). "We are also extremely thrilled by how well he is doing at radio; it's exciting to see him charting across the country so quickly."

Person's first European tour is scheduled for this fall, with plans to visit The Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. His UK debut is September 13 where he will be performing at the infamous Black Heart in London.

Person is also participating in a COVID relief initiative called "Come Together," benefitting Texas musicians, venue owners and crew. The initiative was created by Texas Chapter members of the Recording Academy® and aims to help raise funds for MusiCares and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Along with Person, artists like Ruthie Foster, Hayes Carll, The Suffers and more are helping to raise funds. The special can be viewed at 8 p.m. CST on Friday, March 26 via DittyTV.

Person recently premiered his debut music video for "Can't Stop Running" with The Austin Chronicle on March 10. See here for the premiere. The video was conceptualized by Person and his manager, Christopher Durst, a former rock photographer known for his iconic imagery of legendary artists like Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more. The video was directed by Durst, edited by Person, with production by This is MESMERIZE.

"The video for 'Can't Stop Running' leans into Person's hyperactive style, a tripped-out blur directed by Durst and produced at the Mesmerize experience in downtown Austin," said the Austin Chronicle. "The song roars behind raw bluesy riffs with a hard, hook-laden sensibility that positions the young shredder as an artist to watch."

Early press about Person has been hitting with American Songwriter featuring Person in their "Daily Discovery" series which can be seen here. American Blues Scene interviewed Person and that piece can be seen here. Tribeza named Person as one of four Austin artists with fresh music for spring 2021, check that out here.

Blackdenim Records has zealously positioned Person as their flagship artist. In an unprecedented move, the label has offered Person an equity position making him one of the first unreleased indie artists to have ever received ownership in a label for signing.

Person recently headlined the AWS re:Invent conference ahead of keynote speaker Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services. The event marked the third time Person has played the annual event. Zach became the first live musical act to ever perform the conference, after he was discovered by Andy Jassy performing in Austin, Texas. Watch his intimate AWS performance here.

Prior to COVID, Person made special appearances at the Toronto International Film Festival and Intersect Music Festival alongside Foo Fighters, Anderson Paak, Beck and HER. Person also headlined several events for Firefly Aerospace, GitHub, SXSW, AT&T and Fairmont Hotels. Person was also featured in a Fairmont Pacific Rim commercial. Watch the commercial here.

Listen here: