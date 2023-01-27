Zach Bryan Shares 'Dawns (Feat. Maggie Rogers)'

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan shares "Dawns," his stirring collaboration with songwriter, producer, and performer Maggie Rogers.

Bryan sets a haunted lyrical tone underscored by Rogers' intense performance, creating a masterful duet. "Dawns" follows the announcement of Bryan's 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn Tour and 2023 GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best Country Solo Performance."

Recently, Bryan announced his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour-his longest-running to date-which will see him headlining some of the country's most popular arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast, as well as making a number of festival appearances. Fans can register for the chance to purchase Zach Bryan tickets via Fair AXS here. Check out the upcoming tour dates here.

Bryan's first-ever live album, ALL MY HOMIES HATE TICKETMASTER (LIVE FROM RED ROCKS), is available now on all DSPs.

Bryan's chart-topping, Gold-certified 2022 triple album AMERICAN HEARTBREAK continues to garner universal accolades and unstoppable momentum having surpassed 3.6 billion streams globally, quickly approaching Platinum status, and currently sitting at #8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

The hit single "Something In The Orange" has been certified double Platinum. Other certifications include the Platinum-certified "Heading South," along with "From Austin," "Condemned," "Letting Someone Go," and "Oklahoma Smokeshow," now certified Gold.

Bryan is currently hard at work on the follow-up to AMERICAN HEARTBREAK. Expect to hear more from him soon.

Watch the new music video here:

Zach Bryan 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn Tour Dates

* Indicates Festival Date

*Apr 15 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn Festival

May 10 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

May 12 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

May 13 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 15 - Duluth, GA - - Gas South Arena

May 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

May 23 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 24 - N Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

May 26 - Albany, NY - - MVP Arena

May 28 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

May 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

June 02 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

*June 03 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

June 23 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

June 26 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*July 07 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

*July 13 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout

*July 14-16 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Festival

*July 20-July 22 Cullman, AL - Rock The South

*Aug 05 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 07 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Aug 09 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Aug 11 - Tulsa, OK - - BOK Center

Aug 14 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Aug 17 - Nampa, ID - - Ford Idaho Center

Aug 19 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Aug 20 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug 21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Aug 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Aug 27 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

About Zach Bryan:

Hailing from Oologah, Oklahoma, Zach Bryan has quietly gone from serving in the U.S. Navy to rising to the forefront of country as a captivating storyteller, tried-and-true performer, and once-in-a-generation voice without comparison. After grinding it out independently and building a devout audience one fan at a time, Bryan signed with Warner Records and arrived as country music's brightest and boldest star, and to date has tallied over 3.6 billion global streams.

He earned Gold certified singles "Condemned", "Letting Someone Go," "From Austin," and "Oklahoma Smokeshow" plus platinum single, "Heading South" and now double Platinum "Something in the Orange." The latter also garnered a 2023 GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Country Solo Performance," and made former US president Barack Obama's Favorite 25 Songs List for 2022.

His third and first studio album for Warner Records album, AMERICAN HEARTBREAK, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200, enshrining it as one of the most successful country album debuts in the genre's history. Bryan also topped the Billboard Country Songwriters Chart at #1.

Simultaneously, AMERICAN HEARTBREAK, emerged as the "#1 Most Streamed Country Album on Spotify" for 2022. The record closed out a banner year at #1 on The New York Times "Best Albums of 2022" and Billboard's "Best Country Albums of 2022," and attaining RIAA certified Gold sales status in the US and Canada and will soon be certified Platinum.

The hit single "Something In The Orange" graced year-end lists by NPR, Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Consequence, SLANT and many more. The song has become a global hit charting in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, Norway and Sweden. Bryan's AMERICAN HEARTBREAK Tour sold out every show which included headlining theaters and amphitheaters coast-to-coast and performing at prestigious music festivals such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Stagecoach.

He chronicled his November 2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre stop with his first-ever live album, ALL MY HOMIES HATE TICKETMASTER (LIVE FROM RED ROCKS), released digitally on Christmas Day 2022 as a heartfelt "Thank You" to his fans. Bryan and band performed "Motorcycle Drive-By" and "Summertime Blues" on the hit TV series Yellowstone season 5, episode 7, (Dec 18, 2022) which also featured the song "Quittin Time."

"The Good I'll Do" and "Tishomingo," both featured in previous episodes, immediately reacted in a big way globally on Shazam. At the top of 2023, Bryan scored his First #1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and is presently climbing the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with "Something In The Orange," plus ALL MY HOMIES debuts on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Expect more new music from Zach Bryan this year.

About Maggie Rogers:

Originally from Maryland, GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers released her breakthrough EP Now That The Light Is Fading in 2017. Widely hailed as an artist to watch, Rogers released her critically acclaimed Capitol Records debut album Heard It In A Past Life in January 2019 and immediately found tremendous success: entering Billboard's Top Album Sales chart at No. 1 and debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the album earned praise from the likes of NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, TIME Magazine, Vogue, and many more.

Heard It In A Past Life also landed Rogers a nomination for "Best New Artist" at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, and let to performances on major TV shows including "Saturday Night Live," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Austin City Limits," "Today" and more.

In addition, Rogers has sold out headline tours across North America and Europe and performed at leading festivals worldwide. To date, Heard It In A Past Life has amassed over one billion global streams. In 2020, Rogers shared Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011-2016 - a 16-track retrospective featuring newly remastered versions of her nascent material, including six never-before-heard songs. Rogers released her new album, Surrender on July 29th to widespread acclaim. She will embark on her North American Feral Joy Tour in February 2023.