Zac Farro of Paramore & HALFNOISE Shares His 'Between Genres' #TBT Mixtape

Article Pixel Oct. 3, 2019  
To usher in the Natural Disguise era, Farro crafted this week's #TBT Mixtape to detail the wide range of sonic influences felt on the record, including cuts by Lou Reed, The Kinks, The Zombies and John Lennon.

"There isn't really a specific song or track that inspired me for Natural Disguise. It was an overall feeling/attitude as well as the tones that gave me the inspiration," he says. "I loved hearing really distorted guitars over clean instruments and performances, this amazing juxtaposition. I really love the energy from old afrobeat music. I wanted to merge the two worlds of '60s rock and '70s afrobeat into a modern rendition of new sound."

With the new record, Farro chose to let the universe take control in many ways. "I let each song take me to wherever it wanted. I feel like the worst thing to do as an artist is to put immediate limitations on a fresh idea," he adds. "I tried to free myself from bad habits I had built from always overthinking my music. As soon as I let go I not only made this album but I enjoyed every step."

Give the playlist a spin below.



