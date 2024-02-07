ZZ Returns With New Single 'Russian Roulette Catchin' Z's' Feat. Tiana

Listen to the guitar-strumming reflection on love and the repercussions of getting money.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

ZZ Returns With New Single 'Russian Roulette Catchin' Z's' Feat. Tiana

Indian-American songwriter, producer, and DIY creative ZZ returns today with “Russian Roulette Catchin' Z's” feat. TIANA, a guitar-strumming reflection on love and the repercussions of getting money.

Produced by the multihyphenate himself, “Russian Roulette Catchin' Z's” arrives on the heels of a white-hot 2023 which saw the emerging artist release his first Hindi / English track “Skippuh,” become the first-ever Indian performer at the Troubadour in LA, and headline India's biggest music festival Zomaland. 

Following ZZ's monumental performance at the historic Troubadour and presence on the Zomaland stage alongside legendary acts such as Jay Sean, Jasleen Royal, and Juggy D, "Russian Roulette Catchin' Z's" emerges as the harbinger of a promising 2024. A guitar- and drum-infused duet, "Russian Roulette Catchin' Z's" encapsulates a simple yet compelling expression of desire.

On the track, TIANA ponders love through her velvety vocals, questioning, “If I give you love would you love me? If I give you trust would you trust me?”  ZZ simultaneously reflects on the repercussions of amassing wealth as he laments, “Everyone talking to me nicely that's what you get with money, every time I crack a joke I get told I'm super funny.”  Together, the duo paints a nuanced portrait, intertwining their narratives in a rich musical tapestry.

Raised in New Delhi and relocated to Los Angeles, ZZ is turning heads within the music scene. ZZ has been a fast-rising talent garnering millions of streams and tons of support from Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists, while receiving praise from the likes of Daily Chiefers, Lyrical Lemonade, Ones To Watch, Noctis Mag, Elevator Mag, Noisey, and Rolling Stone.

ZZ has made himself known, collaborating with artists such as Timbaland, FRVRFRIDAY, Destin Laurel, 24kGoldn, Guapdad 4000, Kodie Shane, and music video director LONEWOLF. He has developed an organic following in New Delhi selling out shows and performing alongside Russ at JLN Stadium as well as getting his albums into the top 100 charts on Apple Music India. 

Riding the wave of a stellar 2023, ZZ steps back into the limelight with "Russian Roulette Catchin' Z's." Following the success of "Skippuh," a groundbreaking performance at the Troubadour, and a standout show at Zomaland 2023, ZZ's latest release is a promising indication of his position as a rising force in the contemporary music landscape.



