ZHU to Release New Album 'Grace' In January

ZHU’s ambitious new album, GRACE – the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Dreamland 2021 – will be released on January 19, 2024, via Astralwerks. The GRAMMY®-nominated artist recorded most of GRACE in his hometown of San Francisco at iconic Grace Cathedral.

Today, ZHU shared his new single, “Take My Soul” with Devault – an epic, spine-tingling track the two artists wrote and produced with Griff Clawson (Sam Feldt) – plus three additional songs from the album: the hypnotic “Blind Believer,” which finds ZHU trading vocals with Reo Cragun and Rexx Life Raj, the beguiling “Devil’s Prescription” and the searing “Days Before Grace.” The CD and vinyl edition of GRACE is available for pre-order HERE.

ZHU teamed up with Devault and BabyJake on “Revelations,” the album’s first single, which earned a spot on Rolling Stone’s list of “All The Songs You Need To Know This Week” upon its release in May. We Rave You noted, “The vocals are smooth and silky while offering a bit of mystery and intrigue with every line.

The track itself is a haunting journey as well…” Praising follow-up single “Changes,” DJ Life Mag said, “There aren’t many artists quite like ZHU…His artistry shines through in everything he does – and everything he touches seemingly just works.” EDM.com observed, “ZHU's work is stunning in ‘Changes,’ wherein he curates a dreamlike atmosphere to lament on his time in the spotlight.”

Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets, ZHU has added dates to the GRACE tour, including a stop in Spokane, WA (October 24) and additional nights in Boston, Chicago and Vancouver. The North American headline tour – his first in five years – will kick off on September 14 in Toronto and include three shows at Brooklyn Mirage in NYC.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will feature special guest Noizu in Brooklyn, Claptone at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, Hayden James at the Los Angeles dates, as well as Noizu on multiple select dates throughout the tour. See below for full itinerary. For tickets, visit https://zhumusic.com/pages/tour.

ZHU will team up with deadmau5 for three San Francisco shows. On October 20, TESTPILOT (deadmau5’ techno alter-ego) will be ZHU’s special guest at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Performing as BLACKLIZT, ZHU will join deadmau5 at his day of the deadmau5 at The Midway on October 21. The two artists will co-headline The Midway on October 22.

ZHU/BLACKLIZT x dEADMAU5/TESTPILOT DATES

10.20 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – ZHU with special guest TESTPILOT

10.21 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway – deadmau5 presents Day of the deadmau5 with special guest BLACKLIZT

10.22 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway – deadmau5 x ZHU

ZHU THE GRACE TOUR DATES

09.14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

09.15 - London, ON - London Music Hall

09.16 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

09.19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

09.21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage - - - SOLD OUT

09.22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage - - - SOLD OUT

09.23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

09.25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre -

09.26 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

09.28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

09.29 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

09.30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

10.02 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10.04 - Austin, TX - - ACL Live

10.06 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

10.07 - Dallas, TX - - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10.11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

10.12 - Chicago, IL - - Radius

10.13 - Chicago, IL - - Radius

10.14 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

10.17 - Boise, ID - - Revolution Concert House

10.19 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

10.24 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

10.26 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Events Centre

10.27 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Events Centre - - SOLD OUT

10.28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater - - - SOLD OUT

10.29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater -

11.01 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11.04 - Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

11.09 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

11.10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium - - - SOLD OUT

11.11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium - - - SOLD OUT

ZHU – FESTIVAL DATES

10.07-08 - Avondale, AZ - - Goldrush 2023

11.17-19 - Mexico City, MX - - Corona Capital