Yuzima Philip Releases 'Gun Hill Projectz'

The recent death of Yuzima Philip's mother inspired intense reflection and spawned this new album.  

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Yuzima Philip Releases 'Gun Hill Projectz'

The year was 1991, and Yuzima Philip’s mother decided the pressure cooker of violence, drugs, and the constant stress that plagued Gun Hill Housing was too much. A set of keys to a new apartment in Montpelier, VT, opened the door to the latter half of Yuzima’s childhood. The recent death of Yuzima Philip's mother inspired intense reflection and spawned this new album.  

Yuzima kicks off Gun Hill Projectz with the sexy guitars of Seize Your Love and the analog noise of “Strength.” He uses the latest technology, such as plugins, analog consoles, and even a vocoder, to bring his sound to a new space. “I found a way to use these new tools to add depth and different colors to make a grand picture.”

The album features influential characters from his childhood at Gun Hill. The big rock anthem “ms. cofield” is named after his grandmother’s best friend, who gave Yuzima his first job at the project’s laundromat.

“Cos1n Margt” is a tribute to his cousin, second removed, who checked in on him throughout his twenties when he moved back to New York while his mother was traveling in Africa. The lyric “You called me to be a light on the line” explores complex emotions and memories. “Bulldogs at Every Step” is about his rough childhood, and the title track - “Dance in the Light” is a modern disco burner.

Other characters featured are his grand-aunt Genevieve, his grandmother Thelma, his aunt Yvonne, and his cousin Jovonn.  

The political arena often plays a role in Yuzima’s music. The single “Disinformation” attacks publications that amplified Kanye West, using Rolling Stone as the representation. On the final song, “Justice,” Yuzima refers to conversations with his mother about Donald Trump. She knew he would get his just due but didn't live to see it. 




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kay Sebastene to Release New Single - who The HecK in This Month Photo
Kay Sebastene to Release New Single - 'who The HecK' in This Month

The talented Indonesian artist Kay Sebastene will release latest single, 'who the hecK'; a compelling track that urges listeners to face life's trials with determination and resilience.

2
Detroit Pop-Rockers Mac Saturn Release New Single Mint Julep Photo
Detroit Pop-Rockers Mac Saturn Release New Single 'Mint Julep'

Bursting out of Detroit Rock City and hailed by The Michigan Daily as 'the past, present, and future of rock n' roll,' Mac Saturn has grooves at its heart, playing with a buoyant energy that makes dancing a command rather than an option. As Macc -- who sings everything with the assurance and swagger that’s as much Harry Styles as Mick Jagger.

3
Louis Carnell Launches Collaborative Series 111 Photo
Louis Carnell Launches Collaborative Series '111'

111 is a curatorial statement from one of the UK’s most elusive artists, drawing on visual, recorded and live performance. The series will see 15 collaborations in total, each unfolding as a cycle of single releases, each created with a diverse selection of artists from across the globe. Louis Carnell conceived of 111 to trace the shape of hope.

4
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves Score #1 Single on Billboard Hot 100 Photo
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves Score #1 Single on Billboard Hot 100

In an unprecedented sweep on the heels of his #1 self-titled album debut on the Billboard 200 chart, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Zach Bryan also premieres atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the track “I Remember Everything” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves). The song also enters in the #1 position on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk ConcertVideo: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Luke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 SpotsLuke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 Spots
Video: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale TwistVideo: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale Twist
SWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release DateSWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release Date

Videos

Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
THE BOOK OF MORMON