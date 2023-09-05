Yuzima Philip Releases 'Gun Hill Projectz'

The year was 1991, and Yuzima Philip’s mother decided the pressure cooker of violence, drugs, and the constant stress that plagued Gun Hill Housing was too much. A set of keys to a new apartment in Montpelier, VT, opened the door to the latter half of Yuzima’s childhood. The recent death of Yuzima Philip's mother inspired intense reflection and spawned this new album.

Yuzima kicks off Gun Hill Projectz with the sexy guitars of Seize Your Love and the analog noise of “Strength.” He uses the latest technology, such as plugins, analog consoles, and even a vocoder, to bring his sound to a new space. “I found a way to use these new tools to add depth and different colors to make a grand picture.”

The album features influential characters from his childhood at Gun Hill. The big rock anthem “ms. cofield” is named after his grandmother’s best friend, who gave Yuzima his first job at the project’s laundromat.

“Cos1n Margt” is a tribute to his cousin, second removed, who checked in on him throughout his twenties when he moved back to New York while his mother was traveling in Africa. The lyric “You called me to be a light on the line” explores complex emotions and memories. “Bulldogs at Every Step” is about his rough childhood, and the title track - “Dance in the Light” is a modern disco burner.

Other characters featured are his grand-aunt Genevieve, his grandmother Thelma, his aunt Yvonne, and his cousin Jovonn.

The political arena often plays a role in Yuzima’s music. The single “Disinformation” attacks publications that amplified Kanye West, using Rolling Stone as the representation. On the final song, “Justice,” Yuzima refers to conversations with his mother about Donald Trump. She knew he would get his just due but didn't live to see it.