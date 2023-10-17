Yungblud Teams up With Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon for New Single 'Happier'

Today, internationally-acclaimed musician Yungblud continues his new era, teaming up with Oli Sykes of GRAMMY nominated rock band Bring Me The Horizon on new emphatic new single 'Happier'.



'Happier' marks the second collaboration together following Bring Me The Horizon's massive single 'OBEY' in 2020, and comes ahead of Yungblud joining the band on their Asia tour later this month, ahead of Yungblud's own headline tour in the region.



Speaking about the track, Yungblud reveals, "I have almost been conditioned by myself my whole life to be in pain. When I'm in pain I work better. I function better because I have something to combat. It's dark but it's all I've ever known. The feeling of happiness is scary because you feel like it's all about to go wrong. I have always felt that if I'm happy I'll get complacent so it's lost me a lot of opportunity for friendships and relationships in the past. I got really emotional when writing this. I was craving another Yungblud song that would burn in my stomach, make me feel like it's all gonna be ok and encourage me to fight back against old habits and try my best to re-align myself to be better. It's ok to find happiness, it's ok to feel it. I hope you find a little bit of it in this song. You deserve it. Everyone does."



Yungblud returned recently, embarking on a fresh new era - visually, sonically, and creatively - for the artist who has undeniably become the voice of Gen-Z, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. It marks the beginning of a sonic and creative shift that sees Yungblud return to his alternative roots while also taking creative risks with quirky yet detailed production, and considered instrumentation that simultaneously feels both new and nostalgic.



He kicked his new era off earlier this year with the turbo-charged anthem 'Lowlife' that became an instant fan favorite on tour, fusing hard-edge melodies, heavy basslines, and raw, vulnerable lyrics. 'Hated' was released next, and is undoubtedly Yungblud's most lyrically poignant and personal offering to date.



Ensuring his fans always come first, Yungblud teased new single 'Happier', giving ten lucky fans an exclusive first listen to the single via video call, and revealing the feature to a rapturous response from the fans. Earlier this year around the release of 'Lowlife', he sent hand-written notes to fans' letterboxes around the world, detailing locations in London, LA, and Germany, where blacked-out cars emblazoned with the single title popped up, attracting masses of fans who gathered in their thousands to experience the single for the first time.



Since the beginning of his phenomenal rise, he has nurtured a vast collective of dedicated fans around the globe, with a social following of over 14.5 million and accumulating billions of streams, cementing him firmly amongst the top alternative artists of his generation. With more music to come throughout 2023, Yungblud's trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.



'Happier' with Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon is out everywhere now. Listen here: