Yungblud, Channel Tres, & More Announced for Room Service Music Festival

With cancellations of large scale entertainment events due to COVID-19, digital music festival Room Service is bringing back the festival experience to quarantined music lovers around the globe on April 24-26. Presented by Trap Nation & Chill Nation with performances by Yungblud, Channel Tres, Pink Sweat$, Chromeo, Zeds Dead, Borgore, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Gallant, Griz, Mt. Joy, Trevor Daniel, RAC, Jeremy Zucker, Shallou & more (full lineup here), proceeds from the event will go directly to charitable partners benefiting those affected by COVID-19, including Sweet Relief and Feeding America. In partnership with the YouTube channel Proximity, The Nations launched its first festival, Digital Mirage drawing 4.1M unique viewers and raising more than $300,000 for Sweet Relief.

Mirroring the traditional festival experience, Room Service will feature simultaneous multi-channels as "stages" with mixed genres across The Nations' YouTube channels, including their biggest Trap Nation and Chill Nation. With a combined audience of over 60 million across all digital platforms, The Nations is the largest, fastest-growing music, multi-channel network on YouTube with over 200 million monthly views.

Andre Benz, CEO & Founder of The Nations explains how the festival came about: "Room Service was created by a group of talented individuals with a collective philosophy, wanting to offer a positive environment in an uncertain time. Our primary goal is to raise money for those impacted through the recent cancellation of live events through our partnership with Sweet Relief. This would include everyone from small club staff to musicians & support crews unable to tour and are directly impacted by COVID-19. In addition, we have partnered with Feeding America who provides funding to food banks and is helping thousands in need throughout the country. Our followers and fans made an incredible impact with their generous actions during our recent Digital Mirage festival. Reaching millions of music fans, we hope to see the upcoming Room Service Music Festival grow that impact exponentially. We believe strongly that it is our duty to do good in the world."

Creighton Burke, President of The Nations adds: "This is the first time we have focused our entire network on a singular action, to provide a moment of relief through charity and experience. The generosity and support of like-minded artists and entertainment professionals is amazing as we will have presented 6 days of live streaming to millions and millions of global music fans. Our partnerships with Sweet Relief, Feed America, Proximity, Cut + Sew, The Network Advisory and others have proved to be invaluable as the idea grew into these two events.

Live programming, studio sessions, artist interviews, and fundraising opportunities will be scattered throughout the weekend of Room Service, all broadcast remotely from the homes of artists around the world. Burke added, "Much of this is possible because the team at Razer have provided artists with all of the necessities, from laptops to cameras so our artists can remain sheltered in place and stream with all the essential hardware." Room Service is bringing back the festival experience in an intimate, innovative and engaging way - and this is only the beginning.





