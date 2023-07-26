Yung Bae Unveils 'Awesome Ways (Ft. Nile Rodgers)' & Announces New LP

Dance-pop maestro Yung Bae has announced his highly anticipated new album — Groove Continental: Side B — out this fall via his own Groove Continental imprint. In celebration of the reveal, Yung Bae has also unveiled a smash new collaboration with funk legend Nile Rodgers.

The upbeat “Awesome Ways” mixes Yung Bae’s colorful production with Rodgers’ signature guitar licks, making for the ideal summer smash as the past, present, and future of funk collide. On the heels of the acclaimed “Body Talk” with Mayer Hawthorne — “a dynamic piece of funk-pop” according to Sheesh — Yung Bae looks to follow up 2022’s Groove Continental: Side A in style.

Alongside the album announcement, Yung Bae has also revealed a takeover of Brooklyn’s Elsewhere on October 7th with support from Eden Prince, Ty Sunderland, Engelwood, and more. Pre-sales are now available and general tickets go live Thursday, July 27th at 1pm ET.

Yung Bae explains his newest “feels like a full circle track for me. I remember listening to Nile’s guitar on countless tracks growing up. Flash forward to lockdown, I had the opportunity to fly out to his house and work for a few days and this track is the result of that trip. He’s truly one of my music heroes and this track feels so special being able to combine our different talents.”

A pioneering sampler, producer, and songwriter, Yung Bae touches on everything from vaporwave to funk, Japanese city pop to electropop. After making a mark via a major label, he jumped back to the independent world where he could chase down his wildest creative ideas—including a slinky nautical journey for 2022’s Groove Continental: Side A featuring Channel Tres, EARTHGANG, Jon Batiste, and others.

Yung Bae has racked up over 1.5 billion streams with previous support from NPR, NYLON, Teen Vogue, Ones To Watch, Billboard Dance, and more. On the live circuit, Yung Bae has performed at Coachella, Outside Lands, Firefly, Life is Beautiful, CRSSD, Electric Forest, and more. He’s also toured the world twice with sold-out shows across Asia and the United States.

As for the rest of 2023, there’s much more to come from Yung Bae. Following his acclaimed Groove Continental Radio shows and performances like last year’s sold-out Shrine headliner at the 5,000+ cap venue, he’ll be spinning the decks at locales like Hard Summer and Fuji Rock.

2023 tour dates (purchase tickets here)

JUL 28, 2023 - JUL 30, 2023 - Fuji Rock Festival - Minamiuonuma, Niigata

AUG 6, 2023 - HARD Summer Los Angeles 2023 - Los Angeles, CA

AUG 6, 2023 - 1720 (Official HARD Afterparty) - Los Angeles, CA

SEP 1, 2023 - SEP 3, 2023 - North Coast Festival (Northerly Island) - Chicago, IL

SEP 2, 2023 - Walter Studios - Phoenix, AZ

OCT 7, 2023 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY

OCT 21, 2023 - Live Out Festival - Monterrey, Mexico

OCT 27, 2023 - Suwannee Hulaween - Live Oak, FL