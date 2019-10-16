Yuna Debuts 'Castaway' Music Video, Featuring Tyler, the Creator

Today, Malaysian international pop star Yuna debuts her new video "Castaway" featuring Tyler, the Creator on BET Soul and BET Her. The track is from her new album Rouge, which is out now via Verve Forecast and also features collaborations with Little Simz, G-Eazy and more.

Born in Kedah, Malaysia and raised primarily in Kuala Lumpur, Yuna now splits her time between Malaysia and Los Angeles (where she recorded Rouge). "I'm a Muslim singer-songwriter, but I never saw myself as that," she explains. "That label became more obvious to me as I moved to LA...it was really cool that everyone I met supported the fact that I do my own thing and don't sacrifice my identity for the music."

Yuna began writing songs and teaching herself to play guitar at age 14. She recorded her debut album in 2008, earning her five Malaysian Music Award nominations. Her U.S. debut EP, Decorate, featured production by Grammy-award winning producer Pharrell Williams. Rouge follows 2016's critically acclaimed Chapters, which features collaborations with Usher, Jhené Aiko ad DJ Premier. Billboard included the album in their Critics' Picks for Best R&B Albums, and the single "Crush" featuring Usher peaked at #3 on Billboard's Adult R&B Chart.





