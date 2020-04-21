Youngboy Never Broke Again Announces 38 BABY 2 Release Date With Official Trailer

Multi-platinum rap superstar YoungBoy Never Broke Again has announced the release of 38 Baby 2, the highly-anticipated follow up to his 2016 breakout project 38 Baby. The upcoming release is celebrated by a stunning trailer, available now via his official YouTube channel - watch below!

The announcement follows the release of his recent lyrical smash, "AI Nash".

YoungBoy is on fire, having released a number of rhythmic singles accompanied by energetic companion visuals, including "Drop Em," "Unchartered Love" and "Ten Talk." His latest project, Still Flexin, Still Steppin was announced as both Billboard's #1 Top Rap Album and #1 Hip-Hop/R&B Album shortly after its release, in addition to being #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The stunning influx of accolades hints at the raw talent and continued success of the Baton Rouge, LA rapper.

YoungBoy's charted successes and the recent release of Still Flexin, Still Steppin follows a slew of visuals from the project, "Fine By Time", "Lil Top" and "Bad Bad" - amassing more than 45 million streams as a collective. Earlier this year, the rapper delivered an official video for his viral hit, "Make No Sense".. "Make No Sense," which is featured on the critically-acclaimed AI YOUNGBOY 2, came shortly after the release of his groundbreaking single, "Dirty Iyanna." The unique melody features the rap superstar's hard lyrics over the legendary Michael Jackson's classic "Dirty Diana" beat.





