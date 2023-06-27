Young Thug Releases 'Business Is Business (Metro's Version)'

The new release is now available on streaming platforms.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Young Thug has released "Business Is Business (Metro’s Version)," which includes "Money" featuring Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj.

Young Thug forever changed the face of hip-hop, fashion, and culture forever as the ultimate outlier with no rival before or after. He has garnered a GRAMMY® Award, reached RIAA Diamond status, and earned dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications. He landed two back-to-back #1 solo albums on the Billboard 200 with So Much Fun [2019] and Punk [2021].

In addition to the success of YSL Records landing four #1 albums on the Billboard 200 as a label which includes the compilation Slime Language 2 [2021]. He notably founded YSL Records as a creative haven for fellow mavericks and artistic renegades.

As a style icon, he has launched his own popular SPIDER brand, collaborated with Givenchy, SPRAYGROUND and Von Dutch, graced the covers of Complex, Dazed, The FADER, i-D, Interview, PAPER, Rolling Stone, V, XXL, and many more.

Beyond countless monumental festival appearances, he has performed on SNL, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and many more. Along the way, he’s a once-in-a-generation artist who could collaborate with Sir Elton John and occupy a spot-on President Barack Obama. With his 2023 album Business Is Business, he will undoubtedly continue changing the game.



