Young Fathers Announce New UK Live Dates

Young Fathers - Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and G. Hastings - today announce news of a brand-new UK tour taking in dates across Brighton, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and their largest headline show to date, London’s Eventim Apollo.

The freshly announced dates follow the news of their recently announced North American Tour and a summer full of high-profile festival performances including Latitude, Somerset House, Bluedot and Glastonbury.

Known for their electrifying performances, their shows are a blur of ritualistic energy, marking them as one of the most must-see acts operating today. Fans can witness the spectacle by buying tickets from the presale launch on August 2nd and on general sale on Friday, August 4th.

Full dates and ticket information can be found here: https://www.young-fathers.com/tour

Young Fathers started their year with the release of their fourth album ‘Heavy Heavy’ which was released on February 3rd via Ninja Tune. Last week It was announced that the album had been shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW, their second nomination after winning the prize itself in 2014 for their debut album ‘Dead’.

Already lauded with widespread acclaim, the news of the album’s nomination and following tour signals the lasting impact Young Fathers have had on the musical landscape in 2023.

YOUNG FATHERS EU TOUR DATES

HEAVY HEAVY FESTIVALS // NORTH AMERICA // UK TOUR 2023

13 AUG 2023 YPSIGROCK SICILY - ITALY

18 AUG 2023 LA ROUTE DU ROCK SAINT-MALO - FRANCE

20 AUG 2023 GREEN MAN FESTIVAL CRICKHOWELL - UK

26 AUG 2023 CONNECT FESTIVAL EDINBURGH - UK

27 AUG 2023 ROCK EN SEINE FESTIVAL PARIS - FRANCE

01 SEP 2023 ELECTRIC PICNIC CO. LAOIS - IRELAND

02 SEP 2023 MEO KALORAMA LISBON - PORTUGAL

26 SEP 2023 COMMODORE BALLROOM VANCOUVER, BC - CANADA

27 SEP 2023 THE SHOWBOX SEATTLE, WA - USA

28 SEP 2023 REVOLUTION HALL PORTLAND, OR - USA

30 SEP 2023 PORTOLA FESTIVAL SAN FRANCISCO, CA - USA

01 OCT 2023 EL REY THEATRE LOS ANGELES, CA - USA

02 OCT 2023 CRESCENT BALLROOM PHOENIX, AR - USA

04 OCT 2023 THE VIC THEATRE CHICAGO, IL - USA

06 OCT 2023 9:30 CLUB WASHINGTON, DC - USA

07 OCT 2023 UNDERGROUND ARTS PHILADELPHIA, PA - USA

09 OCT 2023 BROOKLYN STEEL BROOKLYN, NY - USA

11 OCT 2023 ROYALE BOSTON, MA - USA

12 OCT 2023 PHOENIX CONCERT THEATRE TORONTO, ON - CANADA

20 OCT 2023 THE DOME BRIGHTON - UK

21 OCT 2023 EVENTIM APOLLO LONDON - UK

23 OCT 2023 BARROWLAND BALLROOM GLASGOW - UK

24 OCT 2023 BARROWLAND BALLROOM GLASGOW - UK

27 OCT 2023 O2 INSTITUTE BIRMINGHAM - UK

28 OCT 2023 ACADEMY MANCHESTER – UK

Photo credit: Stephen Roe