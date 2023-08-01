Young Fathers Announce New UK Live Dates

Fans can witness the spectacle by buying tickets from the presale launch on August 2nd and on general sale on Friday, August 4th.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Young Fathers Announce New UK Live Dates

Young Fathers - Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and G. Hastings - today announce news of a brand-new UK tour taking in dates across Brighton, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and their largest headline show to date, London’s Eventim Apollo.

The freshly announced dates follow the news of their recently announced North American Tour and a summer full of high-profile festival performances including Latitude, Somerset House, Bluedot and Glastonbury.

Known for their electrifying performances, their shows are a blur of ritualistic energy, marking them as one of the most must-see acts operating today. Fans can witness the spectacle by buying tickets from the presale launch on August 2nd and on general sale on Friday, August 4th.

Full dates and ticket information can be found here: https://www.young-fathers.com/tour  

Young Fathers started their year with the release of their fourth album ‘Heavy Heavy’ which was released on February 3rd via Ninja Tune. Last week It was announced that the album had been shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW, their second nomination after winning the prize itself in 2014 for their debut album ‘Dead’.

Already lauded with widespread acclaim, the news of the album’s nomination and following tour signals the lasting impact Young Fathers have had on the musical landscape in 2023.

YOUNG FATHERS EU TOUR DATES

HEAVY HEAVY FESTIVALS // NORTH AMERICA // UK TOUR 2023
13 AUG 2023 YPSIGROCK SICILY - ITALY
18 AUG 2023 LA ROUTE DU ROCK SAINT-MALO - FRANCE
20 AUG 2023 GREEN MAN FESTIVAL CRICKHOWELL - UK
26 AUG 2023 CONNECT FESTIVAL EDINBURGH - UK
27 AUG 2023 ROCK EN SEINE FESTIVAL PARIS - FRANCE
01 SEP 2023 ELECTRIC PICNIC CO. LAOIS - IRELAND
02 SEP 2023 MEO KALORAMA LISBON - PORTUGAL
26 SEP 2023 COMMODORE BALLROOM VANCOUVER, BC - CANADA
27 SEP 2023 THE SHOWBOX SEATTLE, WA - USA
28 SEP 2023 REVOLUTION HALL PORTLAND, OR - USA
30 SEP 2023 PORTOLA FESTIVAL SAN FRANCISCO, CA - USA
01 OCT 2023 EL REY THEATRE LOS ANGELES, CA - USA
02 OCT 2023 CRESCENT BALLROOM PHOENIX, AR - USA
04 OCT 2023 THE VIC THEATRE CHICAGO, IL - USA
06 OCT 2023 9:30 CLUB WASHINGTON, DC - USA
07 OCT 2023 UNDERGROUND ARTS PHILADELPHIA, PA - USA
09 OCT 2023 BROOKLYN STEEL BROOKLYN, NY - USA
11 OCT 2023 ROYALE BOSTON, MA - USA
12 OCT 2023 PHOENIX CONCERT THEATRE TORONTO, ON - CANADA
20 OCT 2023 THE DOME BRIGHTON - UK
21 OCT 2023 EVENTIM APOLLO LONDON - UK
23 OCT 2023 BARROWLAND BALLROOM GLASGOW - UK
24 OCT 2023 BARROWLAND BALLROOM GLASGOW - UK
27 OCT 2023 O2 INSTITUTE BIRMINGHAM - UK
28 OCT 2023 ACADEMY MANCHESTER – UK

Photo credit: Stephen Roe



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Comedian, Actor & Viral Sensation Kyle Gordon Announces Debut Musical Comedy Album Photo
Comedian, Actor & Viral Sensation Kyle Gordon Announces Debut Musical Comedy Album

New York based comedian, actor, writer and improviser Kyle Gordon has announced he will release his debut album of satirical music through a new partnership with BMG. 

2
RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC Returns To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall November 2023 Photo
RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC Returns To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall November 2023

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00PM.

3
Brady Riley Makes Pour Decisions In New Country Single Photo
Brady Riley Makes 'Pour Decisions' In New Country Single

Country artist Brady Riley releases new single 'Pour Decisions.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

4
McMillin Releases New Single And Music Video For Drown Me Out Photo
McMillin Releases New Single And Music Video For 'Drown Me Out'

Discover McMillin's latest single and music video 'Drown Me Out' in this immersive pop-rock experience. Dive into the funky vibes and mesmerizing beats as McMillin takes you on a vivid journey through miscommunication in romantic relationships. Check out the music video and listen to the single now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Café Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With AbsolutCafé Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With Absolut
Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify SinglesDurand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify Singles
Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'
Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SHUCKED