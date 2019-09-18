YouTube Star and Recording Artist Scotty Sire Drops Official Video For 'What's Going On'

This week, YouTube star and recording artist Scotty Sire released the highly anticipated official video for his emotional new single "What's Going On" off of his brand new album of the same name. The album is available to stream on all platforms now.

With over 7 million followers across his platforms, Scotty Sire is a recording artist and digital creator. His second studio album What's Going On was released in September 2019 and will be followed by a 30 city tour in partnership with LiveNation. His Alternative-Pop / Hip-Hop brand of music is fun with a sense of humor, yet unexpectedly reflective, heartfelt and at times dark. Scotty illustrates angst in today's more real form of social anxiety, depression and other issues of mental health that are prevalent in today's young adult culture, yet with an underlying message that it's okay to be sad sometimes.



Scotty initially rose to fame and built a following on Vine and later transitioned his content to YouTube, he has amassed over 390MM+ on his YouTube channel alone. His content varies from music videos/live performances to comedic vlogs. In addition to his own produced content, Scotty regularly appears in the Vlog Squad, led by internet sensation David Dobrik. His constantly expanding fan base regularly looks to him for funny light hearted content, but also sees him as a role model of someone embracing their mental health issues and openly sharing their struggles. He has been featured in publications such as Billboard, AdAge and People Magazine.

Next month, Scotty will kick off his 30 city What's Going On tour alongside Toddy Smith with support from Bruce Wiegner and Chris Bloom. For more info on Scotty Sire, check out his website and follow him on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.





