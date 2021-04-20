YouTube Announces Sustainability Slate of Programming

YouTube today announced a new slate of original projects and partnerships, collectively aiming to use the power of storytelling to educate users on the biggest sustainability challenges the world faces and a variety of solutions that can be adopted to inspire change. This is part of Google's third decade of climate action (the first major company to be carbon-neutral since 2007), which will see Google fully power their operations with carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030.

"Climate change presents a variety of enormous, complicated challenges that urgently need the world's attention and collective action. In line with Google's long standing commitment to climate action, YouTube is proud to announce key partnerships and a growing slate of Originals that will provide our massive global audiences access to compelling content with a focus on sustainability," said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube, "We are committed to producing even more projects that can inform viewers, inspire action, and ultimately improve our chances of making a more sustainable future for our planet."

The YouTube Originals sustainability slate includes "Seat at the Table," where a meeting with David Attenborough sends creator Jack Harries on a global challenge to give people around the world a seat at the table in the climate conversation ahead of COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and "Stay Wild" (working title) where Brave Wilderness in partnership with Leonardo diCaprio's Appian Way and Madica Productions will transport viewers directly to the front lines of nature where the effects of climate change can be witnessed first-hand by their impact on wildlife and humanity.

Google's larger sustainability pledge also includes a focus on enabling partners to reach their climate action goals through funding, technology, and resources, and a promise to leverage their most popular products like search, maps and YouTube, to reach one billion people and help them make sustainable choices in their daily lives.