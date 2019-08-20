Yella Beezy To Join Chris Brown On The Indigoat Tour

Hitting the road this fall, Yella Beezy will join Chris Brown on the Indigoat Tour across North America for the next two months. It kicks off tonight at Moda Center in Portland, OR, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes at Honda Center in Anaheim October 19. Get tickets HERE. The critically acclaimed platinum Dallas rapper remains renowned for explosive and energetic performances. Be sure to catch Beezy supportingChris Brown throughout the fall!

Wednesday, August 28th, Yella Beezy makes an appearance on VH1's Black Ink Crew: Compton. It airs at 10pm PT.

This weekend, he will take the stage at the 5th Annual Streetzfest in Atlanta on Saturday August 24 alongside heavy hitters such as 2 Chainz.

Dallas natives take an overwhelming amount of pride in the city they call home. They practically bleed for the Cowboys, Mavericks, and Texas Rangers, and fly their state's flag high at any opportunity. However, that hometown spirit also fuels a burgeoning hip-hop scene, with Yella Beezy at the forefront.

Hailing from the notoriously tough Oak Cliff neighborhood, the rapper quietly clawed his way into the culture's collective consciousness. With nearly 100 million cumulative views to his credit on a string of regional anthems, The Fader touted him among "5 under-the-radar rappers from Dallas-Forth Worth you should know about". Noisey dubbed him "one of the last Country Rap Tune Mohicans," and The New Yorker claimed, "Part of Beezy's appeal, in addition to the extraordinary clarity of his reedy voice, is his geographic specificity."

Sporting the classic "Dallas shag" haircut and a swagger earned through time logged on Oak Cliff's streets, he set the stage for a movement out of the Metroplex - towards hip-hop supremacy.





