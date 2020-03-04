Yazzus Returns with DELTA WAVE EP

London-based DJ and producer Yazzus delivers a refined take on her textured, bouncy beats with her sophomore EP, Delta Wave, out today via Mad Decent's Good Enuff imprint.

With the title referring to the deepest form of our sleep pattern where our unconscious runs free and our bodies go into a transcendental meditation state, Delta Wave EP is a spiritual, high energy release with inspirations from jungle, rave and footwork showcasing Yazzus takes on crystalline synths, pads and melodies blended onto hard hitting breaks and drum hits - a perfect balance of sensory overloads. Delta Wave EP is injected with 4 hard hitting tracks showcasing Yazzus' ability to create organized rhythms that heat up the dancefloor - and closes with a remix of the opening track "Impulse" by fellow London DJ/producer Breaka.

Yazzus - Delta Wave EP

(March 4th via Good Enuff)

Tracklist :

1. Impulse

2. 7th Heaven

3. Delta Wave

4. The Sanctuary

5. Impulse (Breaka Remix)

Upcoming Shows:

03/06 - London, UK - Grow Tottenham (Rave Litany)

03/12 - Bristol, UK - Basement 45

03/17 - Edinburgh, UK - Bongo Club

03/27 - London, UK - Mick's Garage (w Partiboi69)

04/11 - London, UK - The Cause

07/31 - Tisno, Croatia - Outlook Origins Festival (6 Figure Gang set)



Yazzus is a DJ and producer from London with a love of high energy, bouncy electronic music spanning different textures and tempos. As a graphic designer, her love for aesthetics and all things neon bring forth a symbiotic relationship between audio and visual. She interprets her spiritual beliefs alongside rave culture and has taken influence from the 90's early hardcore rave scene and the intelligent jungle movement. Her style is a device to transcend all dimensions on the dancefloor, reworking breaks, heavy percussion and celestial melodies. Alongside her solo career she is part of the DJ supergroup 6 Figure Gang, who deliver an unforgettable experience showcasing 6 uniquely talented DJs to shell down events.





