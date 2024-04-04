Yarni Beckons Summer With Melodic Electronic Single 'Bessemer'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sheffield Multi-instrumentalist and producer, Yarni, is back with new single 'Bessemer'.



Taking inspiration from the more melodic side of techno, 'Bessemer' is infused with UKG influenced drums. The track is synthesised perfectly with an atmospheric breakdown featuring cello from Emily Marks. It's the ultimate Balearic dusk-to-dark tune; a summer call so acute you can almost feel it in your bones.



The release comes hot on the heels of Yarni's signing to DMY, as the Sheffield-based artist gears up to release his 'Little Island' EP later this month.



Yarni describes his sound as "a sonic melting pot of electronica, jazz, funk and rock" and this is reflected in the editorial playlist support he has received on previous releases - everything from 'Jazz Funk' and 'Balearic Beats' to 'DISCOLAND' and 'Soulful' on Spotify.

In less than a decade of producing and performing, and across four albums, countless EPs and a string of live dates, Sheffield multi-instrumentalist and musical artist Yarni (Benjamin Harris to his nearest and dearest) has covered more sonic terrain than other equally open-minded musicians do in an entire career.



His constantly-shifting, always-transformative sounds have touched upon deep house and electronica (his debut album Entkommen); widescreen cinematic head music (his second album, Boro, fuelled by an inspiring trip to Japan); futuristic jazz (2022's Pigna) and the lush dancefloor orchestration of techno-gone-R'n'B (his most recent longplayer, Parenthesis, a collaborative effort with Give Me Monaco).



In fact, traces of these beguiling sounds can be found in all of his releases. Yarni's creative curiosity – he wilfully embraces his magpie tendencies and loves the idea of cherry picking from his many musical loves – means he never stands still for long. His latest EP, Albers, an audio-visual alliance with the artist John Pedder, expanded his palette further, touching upon hip hop, dubstep's skittery beats, Bukem-esque drum'n'bass and rave.



Unsurprisingly, his releases have been praised by tier one tastemakers from Andrew Weatherall and DJ Harvey to Luke Una and Gilles Peterson.



As such, his prolific musicality – more live shows and releases are promised for 2024 – will ensure his star continues to rise. He might be one of the UK's best-kept musical secrets for now, but don't expect Yarni to remain a mystery for too much longer.