YSN Flow Releases New Mixtape SORRY I'M LATE

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YSN Flow is back with SORRY I'M LATE, an 11-track mixtape that finds the Cleveland Heights, Ohio native operating with more range, ambition and freedom than ever before.

Led by 'GET MONEY!' and featuring 'ALL WEEK,' the project builds on the melodic instinct that has long been central to Flow's sound while pushing him into new territory. He moves between hard-hitting records, melodic rap-sung performances and more personal moments, reflecting on what comes with getting everything he once wanted. Money, status and independence are everywhere, but so are the complications that follow them: loyalty, loss, relationships, pressure and figuring out who you are when everything around you has changed.

That tension gives SORRY I'M LATE its personality. Flow can sound completely untouchable for one minute and reveal the cracks underneath the next. He reflects on how far he's come while taking stock of what success has brought him, from the lifestyle he once imagined to the relationships and sacrifices that came with it. Even at his most boastful, there's a sense that the story is bigger than the flex.

The result is a project that feels lived-in without losing its edge. Flow has more perspective now, but he hasn't lost the raw energy and instinct that made people pay attention in the first place.

After six years away, SORRY I'M LATE lands less like an apology and more like a statement. Flow has been gone, but he clearly hasn't been standing still.

Tracklist

1. GET MONEY!

2. ALL WEEK

3. BEATLES

4. DOUBLE CUPP

5. BREAK BREAD

6. FASHOLY

7. WORST WAY

8. CHANGING ME

9. TIM DUNCAN

10. 10AM 10S

11. MULTIPLE FLOWS

About YSN Flow

YSN Flow, an Ohio native, returns in 2026 with SORRY I'M LATE, his first project in six years. It's a new chapter built on growth, reinvention, and global ambition.

Flow broke out at just fourteen, recording early tracks out of his bedroom closet with a mic bought from Target. By 2019, his single 'Want Beef?' had exploded into a viral phenomenon, racking up 40+ million streams and 30 million YouTube views and spawning 'Want Beef? 2.0' and '3.0.' He followed with FLOW $ZN and Long Story Short in 2020, building a catalog that's earned him over a quarter-billion streams, 100+ million YouTube views, and acclaim from Flaunt, REVOLT, Elevator, Genius, and XXL.

Then Flow stepped away from the spotlight to become a father.

Now 22, he's back with a sharper, more experimental sound, still rooted in the melodic, emotionally driven songwriting that built his name but pushed toward the high-energy, festival-ready edge of where music is headed next. SORRY I'M LATE isn't a comeback for comeback's sake. It's the start of a run built to last.

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