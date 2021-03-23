YES Announces Rescheduled Dates for Europe & UK for 2022

Due to COVID restrictions across Europe and for everyone's safety, YES has rescheduled their forthcoming European & UK tour dates for 2022.

Geoff Downes says, "We're really looking forward to getting back onstage and performing for our fans. Relayer will be special."

The tour line-up features Steve Howe (guitars), Alan White (drums), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) and Jay Schellen (additional drums and percussion).

The show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall. The show will include favourite classic tracks from YES' extensive catalogue together with Relayer, the seventh studio album by YES, and one of the band's most distinctive in full. Relayer marked a slight change in direction as Patrick Moraz replaced Rick Wakeman on keyboards bringing an edgier, avant-garde feel to the album. This was perfect for the opening track Gates Of Delirium, almost 22 minutes in length, with its battle scene featuring the keyboard of Moraz and Steve.

Roger Dean will be directing the production and joining the tour with an exhibition of YES related art.

Full Rescheduled European and UK Tour Dates Are:

May 2022

12th May Thursday Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

13th May Friday Madrid La Riviera, Spain

14th May Saturday Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

16th May Monday Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

17th May Tuesday Rome Auditorium della Conciliazione, Italy

18th May Wednesday Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

20th May Friday Zurich Kongresshaus, Switzerland

22nd May Sunday Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

23rd May Monday Vienna Arena, Austria

24th May Tuesday Halle Steintor-Variete, Germany

26th May Thursday Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany

27th May Friday Warsaw Stodola, Poland

28th May Saturday Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki, Poland

30th May Monday Tallin Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia

31st May Tuesday Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

June 2022

2nd June Thursday Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

3rd June Friday Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

4th June Saturday Helsingor Kulturvaerftet, Denmark

6th June Monday Aarhus, Aarhus Train, Denmark

8th June Wednesday Moenchengladbach Red Box, Germany

9th June Thursday Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

11th June Saturday Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

13th June Monday Paris Salle Pleyel, France

15th June Wednesday Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

17th June Friday Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

18th June Saturday Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

20th June Monday Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

21st June Tuesday London Royal Albert Hall, UK

22nd June Thursday York Barbican, UK

24th June Friday Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

26th June Sunday Newcastle City Hall, UK

28th June Tuesday Dublin Vicar Street, Eire

29th June Wednesday Cork Opera House, Eire

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows.

For full details and to book tickets for all shows go to venue website or http://yesworld.com/live where you can also book Meet and Greets with the band.