Y U Qt Drop First Single 'Let It Go' From Upcoming Ep

Chasing the storm of their recent track Y’all Ready For Dis, Y U QT continue to turn the heat up with new single Let It Go, the first single to drop from their forthcoming EP later this year via LG105. A vibrant concoction of house, garage, and rave, Let It Go is a gem of the duo’s signature earworm sound.

The new single follows Y U QT’s debut Boiler Room set alongside DJ EZ, Jyoty, and p-rallel following a huge 2023 so far when Y’all Ready For Dis experienced a viral moment from Yung Singh’s Boiler Room set in Melbourne ahead of its release. With fans craving it ever since, the track became a certified dance weapon as soon as it dropped.

The hype has only continued to grow for the duo who continued to tease their in demand productions on their headline ALL NYTE LONG six date, sold out UK tour whilst amassing backing from Interplanetary Criminal, Prozak, Daffy, Notion and others.

Their consistent support has translated across to airwaves with the likes of Jack Saunders, Danny Howard, Charlie Hedges, Jeremiah Asiamah, Sarah Story, and Charlie Tee supporting on BBC Radio 1, whilst releasing a mix for Jamz Supernova’s show on Selector Radio, as well as demonstrating their rising potential stateside, going global earlier this year with an Insomniac Radio takeover.

A duo that has firmly established themselves as ones to watch across the house, garage, and rave scene with releases on labels like Shall Not Fade, LG105, and South London Pressings, Y U QT have found a loyal tastemaker fanbase from the likes of Bicep, Ben UFO, Disclosure, Or:la, Octo Octa, and Eris Drew for their versatile rave anthems.

The duo’s discography boasts a Beatport no. 1 with You Belong To Me, to a remix of pop group easy life’s skeletons, not to mention a plethora of Bandcamp bootlegs that nod to the roots of their rise.

Meanwhile, continuing to demonstrate the live selector skill, Y U QT’s dynamic energy has bolstered crowds at sold out shows across Nottingham’s Brickworks, Leeds’ Freedom Mills, and Manchester’s Hidden in addition to shows at Boiler Room Festival, El Dorado, Boomtown, Waterworks, and Propyard in Bristol alongside the likes of Dan Shake, Elkka, and Shy One.

Y U QT now continue their winning streak with a smooth and cathartic dance number that sees them experiment with multiple elements. Featuring glistening breakdowns, upbeat samples, and floor filling percussion, Let It Go is a sign of a duo who are firmly in their own lane with a signature blend of garage, house, breaks and beyond.

Y U QT - Let It Go is out 18th August via LG105.