XIXA Announces New LP 'Genesis'

The title track, 'Genesis of Gaea,' is out today!

Tucson's acclaimed six-piece XIXA have announced Genesis, the band's sophomore LP and follow up to highly-praised debut album Bloodline and 2019 EP The Code, due out on February 19, 2021 via Jullian Records/The Orchard. To coincide with the announcement, the band has shared the title track "Genesis of Gaea" which is available via your preferred listening service now.

The song reveals a sublimely refined sound, in which more than ever the arrangement oscillates around the very core - the songwriting, resulting in a further integrated mélange of the band's Latin American rhythms, Indie-Rock, Psych, 80s Pop, Goth and 70s Western Soundtracks influences. "I think this song is very telling and representative of the record as a whole," states co-frontman Gabriel Sullivan. "Blending psychedelic elements and space like soundscapes with acoustic instruments very much rooted in the earth, built around the very Genesis, which is the songwriting, the melody."

The track is joined by a visualizer by Lydia Demange which brings to life the stunning album and single art by longtime collaborator and celebrated Tucson artist Daniel Martin Diaz. The illustration - "The Metaphysical Universe" - mixes Diaz's signature elements of Christian mythology, like renewal and ascension, sciences like astronomy and anatomy, secret masonic symbols, a fair dose of hocus-pocus and war-of-the-worlds science fiction into a style all his own - the perfect representation of the themes explored on Genesis and the balance of darkness and beauty.

"The song has a sort of latent uneasiness, a darkness to contrast the melodic passages" adds co-bandleader and songwriter Brian Lopez. "The song also delves into the Art of Deception as a means to sow disorder and chaos, the age old battle of good and evil, that's a thematic cloud throughout the entire album and surely a relevant topic in today's current affairs."

But what emerges from XIXA's meaning-laden, complex words and sounds is not all dark, nor to be treated as dead-serious: "Considering enormous concepts of Genesis, there's also Gaea's beauty, same as in the cover artwork," says Sullivan. "It all is surely very spiritual what we are doing here, and it's deeply connected to the South Western Mysticism. That's - just analogue to our music - a mashup of very different cultures and concepts, but developing through individualization into something unique and very personal. That's the great thing about living in a cultural melting pot and one of the somehow very American things we'd be well off considering more positively."

Genesis is the band's long-awaited sophomore album which finds XIXA delving deeper into their admiration for Peruvian chicha, extracting and refining their core, and giving voice to their most primal instincts. Produced by Lopez and Sullivan and recorded in Tucson at their own Dust and Stone Recording Studio, the XIXA bandleaders are joined by bandmates Jason Urman (Keys), Winston Watson (Drums, Percussion), Efrén Cruz Chávez (Timbales, Percussion), and Hikit Corbel (Bass). They are joined on select tracks by renowned artists from across the globe including Sergio Mendoza, Imarhan, and the Uummannaq Children's Choir, which features youth from an orphanage in a small village in Northern Greenland.

Check out "Genesis of Gaea" now and Genesis will be released on Jullian Records/The Orchard on February 19, 2021 and is available for pre-order today. For the most up to date information on XIXA, visit http://www.xixamusic.com/.

Listen to "Genesis of Gaea" here:

Photo Credit: Daniel Martin Diaz

