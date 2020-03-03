X Announce May-June Tour Dates With Violent Femmes

The Iconic LA-based original punk band X are announcing the start to their highly anticipated summer tour plans. X will HIT THE ROAD with the Violent Femmes beginning May 28 hitting the mid-west, Toronto and the east coast, winding up this current leg on June 10 in New York City.

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993. X's first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th anniversary in music with a GRAMMY MUSEUM exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem.



The band continues to tour with the original line-up: Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom and DJ Bonebrake.





** April 25 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA (with Cracker - Los Angeles album celebration)

X and the Violent Femmes on tour:



May 28 The Palace Minneapolis, MN

May 29 Riverside Milwaukee, WI

May 30 Radius Chicago, IL

May 31 Royal Oak Detroit, MI

June 2 Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ONT

June 4 House of Blues Boston, MA

June 5 MassMoCA/Hunter Theater North Adams, MA

June 6 Stony Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

June 7 Anthem Washington, DC

June 9 The Met Philadelphia, PA

June 10 Pier 17 New York, NY

Photo credit: Gary Leonard





