Wu-Tang Clan to Perform at the Majestic Theatre

Highly influential and pioneering hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan brings the 36 Chambers 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour to the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on October 5, 2019 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28 at 10AM.

Tickets ($79.50 - $149.50) for WU-TANG CLAN will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Twenty-five years ago, the Wu-Tang Clan changed hip-hop music forever. Bursting onto the music scene with the release of Enter the Wu-Tang Clan (36 Chambers), the group quickly became recognized for its innovative beats and clever lyrics, as well as the diverse personalities and talents that make up its nine-member hip-hop group. The Wu-Tang Clan has release seven gold and platinum studio albums with worldwide sales of more than 40 million albums. With the release of their debut album in 1993 songs like "C.R.E.A.M" and "Protect Ya Neck" introduced hip-hop pioneer, The RZA, as a groundbreaking hip-hop craftsman. With lyrics that combine the reality of 1990s New York and the world of martial arts, the Wu-Tang Clan has created a unique mythology that captures the hearts of fans worldwide.

This performance is part of the Bud Light Concert Series at the Majestic Theatre.





