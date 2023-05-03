Woz Releases New EP 'No Medicine For That'

Rising alt artist Woz releases his second EP, No Medicine For That today. No Medicine for That explores the effects of his early childhood traumas which is conveyed over distorted guitars and influences that range from Queens of the Stone Age to The Ramones. Woz discusses his Borderline Personality Disorder, severe addiction, and suicide attempt.

Woz previously released "Medicine", "The Things I Love The Most" and "How I'm Gonna Go" off the EP. This deeply personal and emotional track was written after Woz was six months sober and following a suicide attempt in mid 2021.

Woz states, "We're so open about mental health nowadays, which is wonderful, but only when you present it in a "neat and clean" way. They don't want to talk about the dark, dirty, and scary parts. Going into this project, Alex, Dallas, and I wanted to explore that, and put the spotlight on the most personal parts on complete self-destruction that we could."

Last year, Woz released his deeply vulnerable and raw debut EP, At the Gulf. The title is inspired by the Gulf gas station where Woz works on Long Island, New York to make ends meet. To date, he has received widespread support for revealing his personal traumas by fans and artists alike, including both The Struts and FLETCHER.

Written by Woz, the songs explore his estranged relationship with his father, who was also the lead singer of '90s rock band, Marcy Playground.

Woz is set to open for Superbloom at Brooklyn Made on June 10th in Brooklyn, NY.

ABOUT WOZ

Dylan "Woz" Wozniak is a New York-based singer/songwriter/guitarist and son of John Wozniak, lead singer of '90s rock band Marcy Playground whose song "Sex and Candy" was a massive hit in the 90s. When Woz is not making music during the day, he is working the graveyard shift at Gulf Oil pumping gas to make ends meet.

Heavily influenced by classic, alt, and hard rock, all rolled up into one, Woz navigates his way through dysfunctional family relationships, childhood trauma, and a boring and mundane suburban town that he dreams of leaving far behind. His gritty baritone voice, mixed with his Keith Richards-inspired guitar riffs and mysterious Jim Morrison-like style, set the tone of both music and personality.