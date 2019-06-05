World Music/CRASHarts Kicks Off Season with New Name, Global Arts Live

In an increasingly globally connected world where music and dance from across continents resonates with new understanding and urgency, World Music/CRASHarts is changing its name to Global Arts Live. The nonprofit organization has curated live, international performances in the Boston area for nearly 30 years.

"The meaning of 'world music' has changed in 30 years, and the current perception no longer matches what we do," said Executive Director Maure Aronson who founded the Cambridge-based organization in 1990. "The work we present is contemporary, rooted in the artists' home countries while also reflecting the rich, interconnected, global culture that we all share. We bring that richness to Boston. Global Arts Live says it all."

For almost 30 years, Global Arts Live has emerged as a trusted curator of live, international music and dance that is vital to Boston's cultural scene. In those years, more than 800 artists from 70+ countries have presented more than 1,500 performances attended by more than 1 million people.

"Our new name and brand put the spotlight on what we value most: the transformative power of live performance to enrich and shape our lives," said Nagesh Mahanthappa, President of the Global Arts Live Board of Directors.

To be as inclusive as possible, foster experimentation, and support a diverse community of artists, Global Arts Live is not bound by walls. Instead, it brings outstanding artists to the most appropriate setting-from intimate 200-seat clubs to 2,500-seat theaters and everything in between. Each year, it presents over 60 concerts in more than 15 different venues across the city. With just a T pass, anyone can explore music and dance from Ireland, South Africa, Brazil, India, Mali, Mongolia, and beyond. Every February, Global Arts Live transforms the House of Blues into CRASHfest, a celebratory one-night, three-stage, six-hour global music festival featuring more than 10 international artists sharing music without borders.

"We present a multi-disciplinary concert experience that offers a contemporary picture of the world because that's the world we live in. It's a shared cultural experience that brings people together and creates community. Exceptional performances move you," Aronson said. "What are the consequences of a great performance? It opens your mind, creates awareness, and touches you. It can make you view your world in a different way. It still happens to me. An incredible concert is transformational."

Global Arts Live presents more than 60 performances a year. And, the response from audience members is often one of gratitude for joyful, life-altering experiences. "I traveled the world in seven hours," one attendee said after the 2019 CRASHfest. "It turned me onto so many different types of music. It honestly reminded me how beautiful this planet is despite the negativity in the media, in politics, and with our current state of affairs. I think CRASHfest came at a perfect time to rejuvenate and remind people of the positive parts of life. We need more of it."

Another fan said: "What I really love is the vibe, the international feel, and how well the concert lives up to music having no borders. It's nice to see such diversity of people. Smiles have no borders either."





