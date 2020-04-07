Woods Release New Song 'Strange To Explain'

Woods is returning next month with its new album Strange To Explain - recently named one of Pitchfork's 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2020 - and today they share the record's enchanting title track.

Listen to "Strange To Explain" below!

"Strange To Explain" follows the previously released single "Where Do You Go When You Dream?," hailed as "a mesmerizing six-minute fever dream scattered with mysteries" by The Fader. Strange To Explain the album is out May 22 on Woodsist; it is available for pre-order digitally and on CD/LP.

Photo credit: Alex Bleeker

