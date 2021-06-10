Wolves in the Throne Room Announce New Album 'Primordial Arcana'

Two decades into their journey as ritualistic black metal conjurers, Wolves in the Throne Room have emerged from the forest with Primordial Arcana, their most majestic album to date, and their first release via Relapse Records (North America only) out August 20th.

"Mountain Magick was shot in the northern reaches of the Olympic Mountains and the ancient forests that shroud the foothills. We wrote the story, created the costumes, shot the footage and did the editing ourselves, so it is a true product of our hearts and souls. Creating our own videos has been a long standing dream and now It's very exciting to bring these Visions into the Cinematic Realm."

Primordial Arcana is the band's first completely self-contained work: In addition to composition and performance, brothers Aaron and Nathan Weaver alongside guitarist Kody Keyworth handled all aspects of recording, producing and mixing at their own Owl Lodge Studios in the woods of Washington state.

Primordial Arcana will be released August 20 on DLX 2xLP/2xLP/LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records (North America) and available through Century Media in Europe. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here and the band here. Digital Downloads / Streaming available here.

Primordial Arcana super limited Deluxe 2LP boxset includes the deluxe 2LP featuring the bonus track "Skyclad Passage" pressed on black inside translucent gold and tan half 'n half with black, oxblood and olive green splatter housed in a deluxe boxset with gold foil stamping. Boxset also includes a 3' x 3' album art flag, a custom 12-sided dice set with velvet pouch, a 3.5" embroidered patch and a die-cut medallion with chain. Exclusively available through Relapse.com and alternate vinyl colorway available direct from the Wolves In The Throne Room webstore.

Primordial Arcana super limited, one time pressing Deluxe 2LP is cut at 45rpm featuring the bonus track "Skyclad Passage" not contained on the core 1LP album. North American colorways of this version available through Relapse.com and direct from the Wolves In The Throne Room webstore and live performances.

