Wisp Drops Gorgeously Gruesome Video for 'Pandora'

The 19-year-old shoegaze artist on the tip of everyone's tongue, Wisp, has shared her the music video for "Pandora," the title track of her critically-acclaimed debut EP.

She's also about to embark upon a hefty US Tour with headline and support dates with Panchiko, starting this month.

Of the video, Wisp says, "The music video for Pandora showcases an angel in the snow, who meets her lover but soon after spending time together, meets her demise. The scene of the angel wings being torn out of her back represent betrayal, and the fast pacing of the love scenes show she was vulnerable and quick to trust."

Inspired by the likes of Whirr and Deftones, Wisp has crafted a distinct and sophisticated sound that strives to realize the expansive possibilities of rock music. Pigeons & Planes says “it is only a matter of time before Wisp becomes Gen-Z’s go-to ethereal fix,” while Notion declares that she is “bringing shoegaze back with a vengeance.”



For her previous singles, Wisp graced the global cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist, reached hundreds of millions of streams across all platforms, was named an artist to watch by NYLON, Pigeons & Planes, Spotify Lorem Artist To Watch, Amazon Breakthrough Artists, Consequence Artist of the Month, and YouTube Music Artist On The Rise Trending, and played her live debut in Los Angeles to two sold-out crowds of die-hard fans wearing homemade merch.



Finally, Pandora, and therefore Wisp, has arrived in full, and to witness her live on the upcoming tour is to witness a defining moment in the genre's history.

PANDORA TRACKLIST

Pandora

Your face

Enough for you

Luna

See you soon

Mimi



WISP LIVE

Friday, April 19th – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory*

Sunday, April 21st – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage*

Tuesday, April 23rd – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West*

Friday, April 26th – Philadelphia, PA – The First Unitarian Church*

Saturday, April 27th – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair*

Monday, April 29th – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom*

Tuesday, April 30th – Washington, DC – The Atlantis*

Saturday, May 4th – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club +

Sunday May 5th – Columbus, OH – The KING of CLUBS+

Tuesday, May 7th – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl+

Wednesday, May 8th – Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall+

Friday, May 10th – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall+

Saturday, May 11 – Fort Collins, CO – The Coast*

Tuesday, May 14th – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren+

Thursday, May 16th – Pomona, CA – The Fox Theater+

Friday, May 17th – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo+

Saturday, May 18th – San Diego – The Observatory North Park+

Sunday, May 19th – San Diego – The Observatory North Park+

Wednesday, May 22nd – San Francisco, CA – The Independent*

Thursday, May 23rd – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey*



Headlining*

Supporting Panchiko+

Photo Credit: Chandler Kennedy