Willie Jones Covers Usher's 'OMG' In New Apple Music Sessions EP

Louisiana-born artist Willie Jones releases his rendition of Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performer, USHER's “Omg” as part of a new Apple Music Sessions EP. To celebrate the release, Jones sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 and was featured on the cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist.

In addition to the cover of USHER's “Omg,” the EP also features, for the first time ever released, the song that brought Willie Jones into the national spotlight on his iconic X Factor audition, Josh Turner's “Your Man.” To round out the EP, Jones recorded an Apple Music Sessions version of his newest single “Dive Bar,” which Billboard called an “infectious blend of country, pop, and soul.”

Rolling Stone has heralded Jones as "the future of country music" and labeled him an "Artist To Watch," along with Spotify, People, EBONY, Entertainment Tonight, and others. Since the release of his debut album, Right Now, in 2021, Jones has garnered an impressive 114 million combined streams and over 500k followers on social media. NPR Music also recognized his debut album as a Top Pick.

It featured the track “American Dream” which earned him his debut television appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He continued with his sophomore album Something To Dance To that featured his hit song "Down By The Riverside," which landed him back on national television with his debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jones is in his third year of hosting his hugely successful program "The Cross Road Radio Show" on Apple Music Country. On the show, he showcases how Country and Hip-Hop intertwine, offering listeners insights into their connection as well as his own Apple Music editorial playlist. Fans saw Jones touring during his STICKS and SWAMP Tour with RVSVHD and recently at The Bourbon & Beyond Festival, Golden Sky Festival and soon at 2024 Stagecoach on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Tickets are available now here.

About Willie Jones:

THE PENTHOUSE Records innovator and “country-trap iconoclast” (Grammy.com) Willie Jones blasted on the scene with his critically acclaimed debut album Right Now, which featured his lauded single “American Dream.” Named one of the 12 Black Artists Shaping Country Music's Future by USA Today. Lacing traditional country soundscapes of steel guitar, banjo, and harmonica with Jones' signature Louisiana hip-hop gumbo, the resulting sonic heartbeat reflects a man whose upbringing molded him into an innovator who bridges the Block Party and the Barn Dance.

The rising artist serves as an ambassador for Ford Motor Company, McDonalds and has been covered by NPR All Things Considered, Forbes, Rolling Stone, E! News, PEOPLE, MTV and others, while performing at noteworthy festivals such as CMA Fest, Bourbon & Beyond, C2C, Lollapalooza and next year's Stagecoach 2024.