Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
William The Conqueror Announce New Album

William The Conqueror Announce New Album

Their new album Excuse Me While I Vanish will release on July 28th through Chrysalis Records.

Apr. 04, 2023  

UK indie/rock trio William The Conqueror have announced their new album Excuse Me While I Vanish will release on July 28th through Chrysalis Records.

Produced by the band in a playground of vintage gear and mixed by Barny Barnicott (Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender, Kasabian), the resulting album's ten tracks marry earworm tunes with insistent, imperious, soaring rock shapes, punctuated by chorus hooks that are simultaneously nuanced and anthemic.

Excuse Me While I Vanish is the follow-up to 2021's critically-acclaimed album Maverick Thinker and will be available on multiple vinyl formats, CD, and streaming platforms. William The Conqueror also unveiled today their new track "Somebody Else" along with an accompanying video filmed at Marshall Studios.

"'Somebody Else' came from a very specific memory of not knowing which version of myself I was supposed to be playing," explains frontman Ruarri Joseph. "An identity crisis in real time. It's so cathartic to play. Harry's drums absolutely beast along. He has a way of finding that extra gear just when you think it can't possibly go any higher."

Excuse Me While I Vanish very nearly didn't happen. Following the imposition of lockdown restrictions, Joseph found himself cocooned at home in Cornwall, ruminating on an uncertain creative future, watching on as his wife Mandy, a valiant mental health social worker, engaged with the all-too-real dilemmas of the pandemic-riven here and now. Her example motivated Joseph to become a temporary care worker, an experience which would provide renewed focus and influence the songwriting on the new album.

"My wife was insomniac for the first six months of lockdown, which made it impossible for me to moan or grieve the fact that everything I'd been working on for the last five years had come to a standstill. It was a much-needed perspective and made me realize what a selfish undertaking William had been - navel-gazing with my head in the clouds when what people needed was boots firmly on the ground, preferably on the feet of someone like Mandy."

William The Conqueror's fourth album finds the indie-rock trio firing on all cylinders as Joseph confronts the thin line between creativity and madness, inspired by compassion for the real-life angels of the world.

Ruarri's compelling semi-spoken vocals and swamp-blues-Seattle-scuzz guitars are propelled by the rhythm section of Naomi Holmes (bass) and Harry Harding (drums) as Excuse Me While I Vanish delivers an effortlessly winning blend of melody and ensemble dynamics, the most accomplished and undeniable William The Conqueror album to date.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

05/11 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
05/12 - Perranporth, UK @ Tunes in the Dunes Festival
05/26 - Catton Hall, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival
06/20 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall*
06/21 - Berlin, DE @ Huxley's*
06/23 - Vienna, AT @ Arena*
06/25 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk*
06/26 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten*
06/28 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage*

* w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Credit: @WetheDee



Louise Post of Veruca Salt to Release Debut Solo Album Photo
Louise Post of Veruca Salt to Release Debut Solo Album
Produced by Matt Drenik (Lions, Battleme), Sleepwalker is a classic combination of Post’s ability to weave intricate lyrical tapestries with undeniable, hook-heavy melodies. The album’s first song, a perfect reverie of guitar haze called “Guilty,” is available to hear now. Louise has also announced a 19-date headlining tour.
Sacramento Quartet Güero Release Minds Eye Single Photo
Sacramento Quartet Güero Release 'Mind's Eye' Single
The album was recorded live at Pus Cavern Studios in Sacramento with ace recording engineer Joe Johnson and further elevated by Oakland producer and fellow musician, Akiyoshi Ehara (The Seshen, Geographer); who amping up and dialing down dynamics added greater tones, higher fidelity, heavy delays and string arrangements.
Jesse Mac Cormack Shares New Single A&E_2 From New EP SOLO_2 Photo
Jesse Mac Cormack Shares New Single 'A&E_2' From New EP 'SOLO_2'
As on his previous award winning LP Now, Mac Cormack plays almost every instrument on SOLO and SOLO_2 himself, surrounded by a soundtrack of one. Across rippling tracks, the singer summons a sonic world that's razor-edged and intimate, influenced by the textured electronics of James Blake, Little Dragon, Caribou and SUUNS.
Peter Moréns SunYears Shares Slipping Away Photo
Peter Morén's SunYears Shares 'Slipping Away'
SunYears, a new project from Swedish singer/songwriter Peter Morén of Peter Bjorn and John, shares the second single, “Slipping Away,” from the debut album Come Fetch My Soul! For the album, Morén enlisted fellow indie artists Ron Sexsmith, Jess Williamson, Eric Johnson (Fruit Bats, Bonny Light Horseman), and Kathryn Williams.

From This Author - Michael Major


Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music AwardsKarla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
April 3, 2023

The BMI Million-Air Awards acknowledge songwriters whose compositions have attained the uncommon milestone of surpassing one million broadcast radio plays. Otis Redding's songs 'Sweet Soul Music' (with 4 million performances), 'Hard to Handle' (with 7 million performances), 'Respect' (with 7 million performances), and more.
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'
April 3, 2023

After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th. Watch the new video now!
German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EPGerman Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EP
April 3, 2023

The German born twin brother duo, Amistat share their cinematically intimate new EP, colour in life, via Nettwerk. As twin brothers, Josef and Jan Prasil, share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies.
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour DatesNashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour Dates
April 3, 2023

The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekRoy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 3, 2023

Guests this week include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Robin These, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jerry Craft. The Daily Show correspondent, actor, and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.
share