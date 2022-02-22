William Poyer Releases New Single 'Forgiven'

London-based Americana folk singer William Poyer has released his brand new single 'Forgiven', the title track of his forthcoming EP out March 8th via Spiritual Records.

'Forgiven' is a heartfelt song showcasing William's stunning songwriting and vocals. The song features rich acoustic guitar blending into electric blues licks, among soulful organ keys and vocal harmonies, delivering an earnest introduction to his new EP.

Regarding the song William says, "'Forgiven' was the first track written from this collection of songs that have made it onto the record. It was after writing 'Forgiven' that I knew I had a new EP in the works. I'm always writing, at times it can be difficult to know when I am ready to focus on a new record, but usually a particular song arrives that feels like a new beginning, a turn of the page. Once I wrote 'Forgiven', I knew that I wanted to share it and that gave me the energy to start the process of writing and recording a new EP."

The Forgiven EP is a magnificent collection of songs, delivered with delicate honesty and truth. From the soulful blues anthem 'The Eagle' to the upbeat Americana of 'Lightning', William displays his bravest and most creative work to date. His dexterous guitar skills are no better displayed than in the lush haunting folk of 'Vincent's Song', while 'For Yesterday' closes the record and draws from all the Americana, blues and folk influences that run through the powerful EP in a masterful crescendo to finish it perfectly.

The EP was recorded at Mill Town Studios in Wiltshire, at the studio of friends and collaborators Ferris & Sylvester and has been produced by Archie Sylvester.

William is inspired by the music of Ryan Adams, Ray LaMontagne, Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell. His song writing blends intimate sensibilities and real-life story telling driven by strong rhythms and melodic hooks.

The Forgiven EP marks the exciting first taste of new music from William Poyer in 2022. He will be celebrating the EP release with a headline show at The Slaughtered Lamb, London on March 17th 2022. Tickets are on sale now here.

Listen to the new single here: