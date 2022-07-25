Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wicked Bears Announce New Album With the Single 'The Darkness'

The new album will be released in Spring 2023.

Jul. 25, 2022  

Salt Lake City pop/punk trio Wicked Bears have announced signing with Los Angeles-based label Wiretap Records to release their upcoming album "Underwater" due out Spring 2023. The first single from the album, a track called "The Darkness" has landed on all streaming platforms.

Bassist/vocalist Casey Keele says, "One time after a bad breakup I listened to 'The Body of An American' by The Pogues for like, a week. Nothing but that song on the drive to work, driving home, getting ready for bed, whenever. That song got me through it. It was sad when I eventually had to listen to a different song. I'm not sure if that's a healthy way to deal with pain but whatever I needed to get through it. The Darkness seems like it's about something like that."

The band has shared stages with the likes of Pinkshift, Kill Lincoln, Pears, Masked Intruder and many more.

With punk rock as a genre nearing it's 50-year mark, many musicians, listeners, and critics find themselves asking "how can one play this style of music and still stay relevant?" If you're Wicked Bears, you answer this question by not worrying about.

It's not a sense of carelessness that makes Wicked Bears so refreshingly good, however. Nor is it necessarily the nostalgia factor, though it does channel Lookout! Records and 90's pop punk in all of the best ways. No, it's the fact that the songwriting is just that good, and all of the correct musical pieces are in place. Where catchiness and cleverness meet, Wicked Bears make their home. And in the way other punk bands have increasingly started losing themselves in pretentious technicality and forced emotion, Wicked Bears decided they have no time for that. Their debut album "Tuning Out" released in 2017 clocks ten songs in under 30 minutes, and anything more would be overkill.

Jumping on the Wiretap Records roster in 2022, the trio preps a brand new album "Underwater" out Spring 2023 via Wiretap Records.

Watch the new music video here:



Michael Major


